New Zealand has NO gold holdings!
Going back 10-12 years I found that New Zealand held no gold - even cenrral African countries held gold.
I decided to check the situation and asked an AI search engine.
New Zealand’s gold reserves are reported to be virtually nonexistent. As of December 2024, the country had gold reserves valued at 0.000 USD million. This indicates that New Zealand does not hold any significant amount of gold in its reserves compared to other countries.
To provide context, the World Gold Council compiles data on global gold holdings, and New Zealand is not listed among countries with substantial gold reserves. In contrast, as of December 2023, global central banks collectively held approximately 35,927 tonnes of gold, which had a market value close to $2.4 trillion based on the price of gold at that time (approximately $2,078.40 per ounce). This starkly highlights New Zealand’s absence from the ranks of nations that maintain significant gold reserves.
The information suggests that New Zealand has opted not to invest in gold as part of its foreign exchange reserves strategy. Many countries choose to hold gold for various reasons, including diversification and as a hedge against economic instability; however, New Zealand appears to have taken a different approach by not maintaining any notable quantity of this precious metal.
In summary, New Zealand’s official stance on gold holdings is clear: it has no significant reserves and is effectively absent from the global landscape concerning gold accumulation.
By contrast:
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds a total of 80 tonnes of gold as part of Australia’s official reserve assets. This amount includes gold that is on loan, and the RBA’s position in gold has remained unchanged since 1997. The value of these holdings is recorded as an asset on the RBA’s balance sheet.
Is New Zealand the most backward country in the World?
I did a wee calculation based on property values
Based on today's value in $NZ the average house of $600,000 would coat 120 oz of gold.
Generally the price is not supposed to change but 10 years ago the price was $357 per oz
In the past year the very small amount of gold I have, has increased its dollar market value by 33% and, apart from some fluctuations. never lost.
I wonder how well the stock market, or Kiwi Saver, has done.
I wager, not 33%!