We have heard quite a bit about the Gene Technology Bill and there was a webinar last night.

Here is another bill that the government is trying to sneak through.

Why is it that I have to learn about a Bill going through parliament through overseas sources?!

They don’t want to us to know about another bit of vague enabling legislation.

December 6, 2024

New Zealand is set to introduce potentially repressive sedition and espionage laws similar to those of other Western states now gearing up for war with Russia and China, Mick Hall reports.

Parliament House in Wellington. (Michal Klajban, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

By Mick Hall

in Whangarei, New Zealand

Special to Consortium News

New draconian legislation that criminalizes harming New Zealand’s interests for the benefit of a “foreign power” is a tool of political repression and itself and the product of foreign influence, according to a former government minister.

“This is definitely Five Eyes coordinated,” Matt Robson told Consortium News, referring to the Western intelligence-sharing apparatus to which New Zealand belongs. “It didn’t originate in New Zealand. The language is from the NATO communiques. This law … is driven by the power that runs the Five Eyes, the United States.”

The Crimes (Countering Foreign Interference) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in Parliament in November, meaning the South Pacific nation is set to introduce potentially repressive sedition and espionage laws similar to those of other Western states now gearing up for war with leading BRICS nations, Russia and China.

The bill, which makes changes to the existing Crimes Act 1961, criminalises “covert, deceptive, corruptive, or coercive conduct” undertaken for a foreign power, and conduct intentionally or recklessly harming New Zealand’s interests. Such interests include its democratic processes, its economy, as well as its defence and security. The maximum prison sentence would be 14 years.

“This is the Foreign Interference Bill,” Robson said, “and yet this bill is coming through foreign powers. We’re being influenced by foreign powers. Five Eyes meetings now cover so many of our ministers, the foreign ministers, defence ministers meet, the immigration ministers — they all meet.”

[See: ‘UK Bill Threaten Journalists With Life in Prison’].

Robson, who served as New Zealand’s former junior foreign minister in Helen Clark’s Labour coalition government, which lasted from 1999-2008, said the legislation was effectively the reintroduction of old sedition laws inherited from the British colonial state. Those laws were used against communists, trade unions and indigenous communities.

“There were long, long battles to get rid of these intimidatory tools,” he said, “and now these are being brought back under a wave of scare-mongering across the Western world about China.”

‘Ought to Have Known’ Basis

The legislation says a person can be prosecuted on the basis that they “ought to have known” they were compromising a New Zealand interest, with a maximum jail time of 1o years.

Since the country’s interests are being tied with the liberal ‘rules-based international order’ and U.S. hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region, there are concerns that the broad reach of the bill will further stifle those who favor ties with China, or otherwise express support for emerging multipolarity and an end to spiralling militarism in the region.

Drafting on the legislation began in early 2023 under the Labour-led government.

During Labour’s two terms in power, leaders Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins incrementally brought the country in closer alignment with NATO and the U.S.’policy of full-spectrum dominance in the region.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Jacinda Ardern in Brussels, August 2019. (NATO, Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Both leaders attended NATO’s annual meetings, risking a free trade agreement with China.

Under the current National Party-led coalition, those moves have intensified, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon signalling an intent to join the techno-military “Pillar II,” the anti-China nuclear submarine dimension of AUKUS, the security arrangement among Australia, the U.K. and U.S.

[See: Opening the Devil’s Door in Asia-Pacific]

After the bill passed its first reading, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said:

“This legislation will help to ensure that our criminal law is fit for purpose to address this harmful activity and will better equip agencies to hold people to account.”

Luxon meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington in July. (NATO, Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

However, many like Robson believe the bill is highly politicised and set to make society significantly less open, impinging on freedom of expression and association — key freedoms enshrined in the country’s Bill of Rights.

“It’s not to protect me or you or ordinary people. It’s to protect the state’s narrative on any particular question,” he said.

“We have the intelligence services telling us there are Chinese officials threatening, blackmailing, intimidating, yet these are all crimes, they’re on the statute books already. And nobody has been brought to court. You can also withdraw their ambassador, call in their ambassador. There are plenty of tools already. This bill is really about intimidating the New Zealand public.”

Over the past number of years, the New Zealand public has been fed NATO narratives of China posing a threat to Western values as a strategic competitor instead of playing a valuable role as its top trading partner. China’s actions have been depicted as hostile to the country’s democratic norms and provision of human rights.

National Intelligence Threat Reports

Rendering of the “Five Eyes” intelligence network that includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., the U.S. (@GDJ, Openclipart)

The New Zealand Security and Intelligence Service’s (New ZealandSIS) annual “threat environment’ report, launched in 2023, has been a primary vehicle for this message. It has warned of increased foreign interference as a consequence of intensified geopolitical competition in the region. The message and themes are being amplified by government ministers and the media, following the trend in other Five-Eyes nations.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) releases a similar annual threat report, which in February claimed Australia was facing its highest-ever threat from espionage and foreign interference. It claimed a former politician “sold out” Australia to a foreign intelligence service and that the agency let the alleged spy ring know their cover had been blown.

The country brought in its own foreign interference laws modelled on the U.S. in 2018.

In June, a parliamentarian report in Canada, based largely on claims by the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS), said unnamed MPs were “semi-witting or witting” participants in foreign interference and pointed to involvement by China.

This year’s report emphasised that the biggest threats to national security came from within, with intentional or unintentional harm caused by people in positions of trust in public or private organisations posing a risk to national security. Espionage, unauthorised disclosure of information and foreign interference are flagged as serious concerns.

“What we mean by insider threat is an individual who may have access to an organisation’s information, their systems, their facilities who can then use that trusted position to act in a way that harms the organisation,” New ZealandSIS Director-General of Security Andrew Hampton said in the report.

Critics like Helen Clark have previously pointed to the partisan nature of the report, designed to push a more securitised political environment, including signing up to AUKUS. The foreign interference bill is part of that emerging architecture.

From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an Diego to celebrate the AUKUS partnership in March 2023. (White House/Adam Schultz)

The bill’s distinction between intentional and reckless, as well as leaving it up to interpretation as to whether the accused “ought” to have known they were engaging in conduct with a foreign power, alarms Robson.

The Auckland-based lawyer says the danger of being convicted even in the absence of intent to commit any offence will leave citizens like academics and journalists second-guessing their words and actions and the people with whom they speak.

The New ZealandSIS report this year highlighted supposed pressures New Zealand-based academics faced from foreign governments, either to publish or avoid publishing material or speaking on certain topics.

Robson says the bill will create the very issues the government states it seeks to tackle and it will not address interference from the likes of Israel or the U.S. itself.

“An academic who publishes something which is against a government statement — and governments in New Zealand have been known to lie — may think twice about publishing a critical article, perhaps worry about a research trip abroad, not wanting to be labelled as influenced and dodgy,” he said.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) and Ministry of Justice jointly briefed foreign ambassadors in November on the bill, reassuring them of their diplomatic protections.

A briefing document stated that expressing views and exercising any freedom in New Zealand would not in itself constitute a criminal act under the bill, something the New ZealandSIS has been keen to argue.

It listed three ways a criminally liable person could benefit a foreign power under the new law — supporting its intelligence agency; enhancing its political, economic or military capacity or influence; or advancing its coercive influence over people in or outside of New Zealand.

The bill also clarifies who owes allegiance to New Zealand and who is therefore liable to prosecution. To be subject to the law, you do not need to be a New Zealand citizen or have sworn allegiance to the country. The briefing document says those who “previously owed allegiance to New Zealand (for example, living in New Zealand) and whose family or living arrangements indicate an enduring connection to New Zealand” can be prosecuted. The person charged need not be living in New Zealand at the time of the offence either.

A general Ministry of Justice policy explanation of the bill shows it makes whistleblowing and the reporting of unauthorised release of government information more fraught, extending the scope of offences related to the possession or sharing of such material. It expands the number of public entities covered by legislation; puts military tactics, procedures and techniques within the scope of existing laws; and extends the offences to cover “formerly government information” deemed to prejudice the security or defence of New Zealand.

The bill also extends existing warrantless search power contained in the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, allowing it to investigate such alleged offending.

Thomas Beagle, chairperson for the New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties, told Consortium News he also had concerns that legitimate political activism could fall under the scope of providing assistance to a foreign power while damaging New Zealand’s interests.

“While this theoretically only applies when aiding a foreign power, it seems that this could also include working internationally with members of political parties that are aligned on issues of interest to New Zealanders,” he said.

“An obvious example would be people engaged in environmental protection who work with people overseas who are also involved with environmental politics, and this could be, and has been, argued to harm New Zealand’s economic interests. As such it obviously risks being in breach of the government’s obligations under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act to protect freedom of expression and freedom of association. New Zealanders clearly have the right to differ with the government of the day on what New Zealand’s interests are. At a minimum the bill should be amended to clearly exclude any such limit on the ability of New Zealanders to express themselves and work for political change.”

His organisation was concerned the legislation would also increase warrantless search powers by police.

“While not wanting to defend the current search warrant system too strongly, it still provides some brake on the misuse of search powers and shouldn’t be discarded lightly,” he said.

The New Zealand Ministry of Justice did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The bill, which has bipartisan support among the major parties, is open to public submissions until Jan. 16.

Mick Hall is an independent journalist based in New Zealand. He is a former digital journalist at Radio New Zealand (RNew Zealand) and former Australian Associated Press (AAP) staffer, having also written investigative stories for various newspapers, including the New Zealand Herald.

Tom Peters

10 January 2025

New Zealand’s right-wing National Party-led coalition government, with the support of the opposition Labour Party, is pushing through draconian legislation against so-called “foreign interference,” which will be used to significantly curtail freedom of speech and other basic political and democratic rights.

The Crimes (Countering Foreign Interference) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in parliament on November 19 and was referred to the Justice Select Committee for discussion.

The former Labour Party government, which lost the election in 2023, first proposed the law change, following a campaign by the intelligence agencies and the corporate media, which have repeatedly made lurid and unsubstantiated claims about Chinese and Russian “influence” or “interference.”

The new legislation is part of the drive to integrate New Zealand more closely with US imperialism and its allies—including Australia and Canada, which passed their own “foreign interference” laws in 2018 and 2024—as Washington escalates its far-advanced preparations for war against China.

The ruling elite has been alarmed by the eruption of mass protests over the past year against the US-Israel genocide in Gaza, which New Zealand’s government supports. The Foreign Interference Bill creates a mechanism for the criminalisation of opposition to militarism and war in the working class and among young people.

The Crimes Act already includes laws against espionage and treason. Treasonous actions include overthrowing the government by force, conspiring to do so, and providing assistance to “any armed forces against which New Zealand forces are engaged in hostilities.”

The Foreign Interference Bill goes much further. Under the draft law, someone who “owes allegiance” to New Zealand (e.g. a citizen) commits an offence if they engage in “improper conduct for or on behalf of a foreign power” in order to “compromise a protected New Zealand interest.” The maximum punishment for someone found guilty is 14 years in prison.

The definition of “improper conduct” is extremely broad and open to interpretation. It includes behaving in a corrupt, “coercive,” “deceptive” or “covert” manner, such as “concealing” one’s identity, “obscuring the existence of an association or relationship,” and “collecting or sharing information about a person without their knowledge or consent.”

Corruption is defined as using a position of authority to exert “undue influence or control” over someone to oppose New Zealand interests.

The bill states that these definitions exclude conduct such as “the protection of trade secrets, commercially sensitive information, journalists’ sources, or legally privileged communications.” But the legislation could clearly be used to criminalise political activists and organisations deemed to be acting in the interests of a foreign power.

It could also be used to accuse teachers and academics of using their position to exert “undue influence” over students, for instance by criticising New Zealand’s military alliances or the government’s support for Israel’s mass murder of Palestinians.

The Security Intelligence Service, the domestic spy agency, asserted in a 2023 report that “New Zealand’s academic sector—encompassing institutions, employees and students” was being targeted by foreign states to exert “influence” using “deceptive, corruptive or coercive means.” No evidence was provided to substantiate this claim.

Acting against a “protected New Zealand interest” is defined in a very broad manner. It includes undermining the country’s “security,” its “economic well-being” and “international relations,” as well as interfering in the conduct of elections and jeopardising the safety and rights of the population.

The law could be used to criminalise strikes and protests, including anti-war rallies, which might be deemed harmful to New Zealand’s international alliances, “national security” and the economy, i.e. corporate profits.

During World War I and II this is precisely what happened. Strikes were outlawed as damaging to the war effort and providing aid to the “enemy.” Sedition laws were used to suppress anti-war and socialist publications and to imprison hundreds of socialists and pacifists.

In prosecuting someone for “foreign interference,” the state would not be required to prove any actual connection to a foreign state. The bill says that a person commits an offence if “the person knows, or ought to know, that they are engaging in the [improper] conduct for or on behalf of a foreign power” (emphasis added).

Nor would the state have to prove any intent to harm a “protected New Zealand interest.” A person can commit an offence if they are “reckless as to whether [their conduct] is likely to compromise a protected New Zealand interest.”

The government is also seeking to amend the Search and Surveillance Act 2012 to expand warrantless search powers to enable the police and other agencies to spy on people suspected of “foreign interference.” This will mean a further increase in state surveillance of workers, students and young people who become politically active.

Thomas Beagle, chair of the NZ Council for Civil Liberties, told journalist Mick Hall that the Foreign Interference Bill “obviously risks being in breach of the government’s obligations under the NZ Bill of Rights Act to protect freedom of expression and freedom of association. New Zealanders clearly have the right to differ with the government of the day on what New Zealand’s interests are.”

Beagle said the bill could be used against people “working internationally with members of political parties that are aligned on issues of interest to New Zealanders.” He noted that environmental activists, who often work with overseas groups, are already accused of harming New Zealand’s economic interests.

In 2023 Hall was the target of a McCarthyite campaign by politicians and media pundits, who smeared him as a “Russian agent” because of his factual reporting on the origins of the war in Ukraine and the extreme right-wing character of the Zelensky regime. He was forced to leave his job at state-owned broadcaster Radio NZ. In future, such reporting could trigger prosecution for “foreign interference.”

The bipartisan support in parliament for the Foreign Interference Bill is a warning that there is no constituency in the New Zealand ruling class for the maintenance of basic democratic rights. There has been no critical reporting on the bill in the corporate media, which agrees with its contents.

Speaking on November 19, senior Labour MP David Parker suggested that the bill should go further by including provisions to control speech on the internet. Social media, he declared, was being used by foreign powers “to influence people and to influence opinions.”

The Green Party was the only party that voted against the bill. Its MP Teanao Tuiono noted in parliament that New Zealand was already subject to foreign influence by the United States through its membership in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network, which also includes the spy agencies of Australia, Canada and the UK. He also criticised the anti-China AUKUS military pact—which the government has indicated it is prepared to join—and said New Zealand should have an “an independent foreign policy” focused on the Pacific region.

All of this is thoroughly hypocritical. The Greens were a coalition partner in the 2017-2023 Labour government, which strengthened ties with US imperialism and called for the military to be equipped and prepared to join a war against China. The Greens explicitly supported a major spending increase on the military to defend New Zealand’s neo-colonial interests in the Pacific region.

As is the case in Europe, the US and internationally, the militarisation of society will be paid for through further attacks on public healthcare, education and other social programs, which are already being subjected to drastic funding cuts. This agenda cannot be implemented democratically.

The Foreign Interference Bill and the whole police state apparatus must be opposed as part of the mobilisation of the working class in defence of democratic rights and against war. This can only be done on the basis of a socialist program to put an end to the capitalist system, which is the source of unprecedented levels of social inequality and is plunging the world into war.

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2024/0093/9.0/whole.html