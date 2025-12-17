New Zealand First or New Zealanders Last?
NZF votes for the Gene Technology Bill
An update -
https://x.com/GEHonesty/status/2001171256893423944
This is what Winston said.
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/577771/nz-first-leader-winston-peters-will-not-support-gene-technology-bill-unless-it-s-fixed
Have they fixed it? How
Good question - have they fixed it or have the bent over. My biggest concern is the approval of any future mRNA injectables to an overseas entity, not NZ'ers, especially given the serious injuries incurred by many NZ'ers and ongoing illnesses, which MOH is not acknowledging. And then there is the destruction of our clean organic foods.