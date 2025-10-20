New Zealand' economy is crashing. Here's why.I haven't watched this yet but it's bound to miss the mark.Robin WestenraOct 20, 202512SharePeople like simple explanations that can be put in one sentence that usually miss the mark.This was my attempt to correct this but like anything that is serious it’s usually igmored.A PEOPLE'S HISTORY OF NEW ZEALAND = PART ONERobin Westenra·Apr 16SeemorerocksRead full storyA PEOPLE'S HISTORY OF NEW ZEALAND - PART TWORobin Westenra·Apr 16Chapter six: Between Empire and Independence — Self-Reliance and Sovereignty in the 1950s–60sRead full storyA PEOPLE'S HISTORY OF NEW ZEALAND - PART 3Robin Westenra·Apr 23The Closure of Marsden Point Refinery — The End of an Era in New Zealand’s Oil IndustryRead full story12Share