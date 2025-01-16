Here is an interview with Donald Trump Jr.

By Natalie O'Neill

Published Jan. 16, 2025, 1:58 p.m. ET

A US Air Force veteran claims he witnessed an alien and “nonhuman” egg-shaped aircraft while working for a secret government UFO retrieval program — a jaw-dropping claim that’s reportedly backed up by video footage and testimony from three other vets.

Jake Barber was contracted by the military branch to work as a helicopter pilot flying to the sites of downed UFOs, he said in an interview with NewsNation.

During his assignments, some of the aircraft he spotted were “top secret” and explainable — while others were of “alien” origin, the outlet reported.

“Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous,” Barber said of one encounter. “It was not human.”

Air Force veteran Jake Barber says he worked for a secret UFO retrieval program in which he encountered “non-human” aircraft. newsnationnow

During that encounter, Barber saw an egg-shaped aircraft with “no engine” from 100 feet away while wearing night goggles, he said in the interview, which will air in full Saturday.

“I saw an egg, a white egg,” he said. “It’s inconsistent with anything I’d ever seen before. I can also tell you that the reaction by my team, we all knew we were dealing with something extraordinary.”

High-level military officials later confirmed to him that the object was “nonhuman” technology, Barber said in the report, which features three veterans backing up his claim.

3 A UFO image was investigation by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. pbs

“Over the last couple years, it’s been confirmed to me by ranking members of the [unidentified aerial phenomena] task force that what we were working with that night was, in fact, [nonhuman intelligence] and it was not a unique experience,” Barber said.

A brief preview of the interview doesn’t reveal where or when the encounter happened.

3 Previous whistleblowers’ accounts have led to congressional hearings on the subject of a UFO retrieval program. AFP via Getty Images

In June 2023, NewsNation aired an interview with David Grusch, an Air Force whistleblower who alleged a secret government UFO program exists.

His claims led to congressional hearings on the subject, according to the outlet.

The interview with Barber, titled “Hunting UFOs: The Crash Retrieval Whistleblower,” will air in its entirety at 8 p.m. Saturday.

