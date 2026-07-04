German investigators say newly uncovered evidence could reshape the inquiry into the sabotage that transformed Europe’s energy landscape.

The Duran Daily

Jul 03, 2026

The Logic Behind Russia’s Strikes



Moscow’s Air Campaign Appears Increasingly Focused on Logistics and Battlefield Support

Russia’s latest wave of missile and drone strikes against Kiev and Sumy is being viewed as part of a broader military campaign rather than a short-term response to Ukrainian attacks inside Russia. Moscow has once again described the operation as retaliation for recent Ukrainian drone strikes, but the scale, coordination and choice of targets suggest a strategy prepared well in advance. Russian forces have steadily expanded the size and sophistication of their long-range strikes since late 2022, combining cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and increasingly capable drones into operations that appear closely linked to battlefield objectives. Reports indicate that upgraded Geran drones, improved targeting systems and expanding production are allowing Russia to sustain a higher operational tempo while preserving more advanced weapons, including the still-unseen Oreshnik missile system.

The latest strikes also highlight growing questions over Ukraine’s air defenses. Ukrainian officials continue to report high interception rates, yet images from the ground indicate that a significant number of missiles and drones are reaching their targets. Russia’s campaign increasingly appears aimed at disrupting logistics rather than simply damaging urban infrastructure. Alongside attacks on major cities, Russian drones have reportedly focused on railway infrastructure, locomotives and fuel stations along key supply corridors feeding Kharkov, Sumy and the Donbass. The apparent objective is to gradually degrade Ukraine’s ability to move troops, fuel and equipment while supporting Russia’s advancing ground forces. Russian tactical aviation has also become noticeably more active, with glide bombs reportedly being used more extensively than at any previous stage of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues launching drone and missile strikes against Russian territory, including attacks on defense-industrial facilities and oil infrastructure. While some strikes have caused localized disruption, Russian air defenses appear to be adapting to new systems after an initial adjustment period. Attention is now turning to reports of a lighter cruise missile known as Dirty Dagger, which Russian sources claim could present a new challenge if deployed in greater numbers. Debate has also intensified over reports of temporary gasoline shortages inside Russia. Although refinery attacks have affected domestic production, Moscow maintains that diesel supplies remain abundant and that seasonal gasoline imports have long been part of the country’s energy system.

Political tensions are rising alongside the fighting. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to advance plans for a Pantheon of Heroes has drawn criticism from Poland, Israel and Russia, while Western capitals have largely remained silent. At the same time, Ukraine’s military leadership appears increasingly out of step with the presidential office. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has publicly contradicted Zelensky’s claims regarding Belarus, acknowledged mounting battlefield pressures and warned of the possibility of a future Russian advance toward Kiev from the Bryansk direction. The unusually public divergence between Ukraine’s political and military leadership comes as speculation continues over potential changes at the top of the country’s armed forces.

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Russia Hits Kiev. Nord Stream Probe Advances. Ursula’s Energy Success



Germany Revives the Nord Stream Investigation as Europe Doubles Down on Energy Policy

Russia launched one of its largest missile and drone attacks of the war, striking Kiev alongside targets in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and several other regions. Ukrainian officials said roughly 70 missiles were fired, with more than two dozen aimed at the capital, making it one of the heaviest missile assaults on Kiev since the conflict began. Moscow described the operation as retaliation for recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, stating that defense industry facilities, energy infrastructure and military airfields were among the targets. President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Ireland when the operation began after earlier warning that Ukrainian intelligence expected a major Russian strike. Following the overnight barrage, he cut short his visit and returned to Ukraine. Independent battlefield tracking also suggested Ukrainian air defenses recorded one of their lowest missile interception rates in recent months, while the latest wave of strikes reinforced the view that Russia’s expanding campaign is increasingly focused on logistics, fuel infrastructure and military support networks rather than symbolic targets alone.

Germany’s investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage also entered a new phase after prosecutors formally charged a Ukrainian suspect identified as Sergey K. with war crimes linked to the attack. German authorities reportedly believe the operation involved foreign state participation and are treating the explosions as an intelligence service operation rather than an isolated act by a small group. The case continues to raise questions over how a rented yacht and civilian diving equipment allegedly carried out such a technically demanding underwater mission, leaving one of Europe’s most consequential acts of infrastructure sabotage far from fully explained.

Energy policy returned to the forefront after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen again stated that Russia had cut off gas supplies to Europe while thanking Azerbaijan for helping strengthen the bloc’s energy security. Speaking at a regional forum, she also pledged European support to help Armenia diversify its energy supplies as Yerevan deepens cooperation with Brussels. Her remarks come as the European Union prepares another sanctions package targeting Russia and continues efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy despite persistent debate over the bloc’s long-term strategy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine requested an additional €6.6 billion in military assistance from the European Union’s European Peace Facility, adding to the bloc’s already substantial financial commitments. Ukraine’s parliament also approved legislation establishing a national pantheon honoring historical nationalist figures, a move likely to deepen tensions with Poland. Across the Atlantic, President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure drew attention after reports indicated his cryptocurrency investments generated earnings surpassing several major publicly traded crypto companies in 2025. Trump also urged fuel retailers to lower gasoline prices, arguing that easing oil markets following the Iran conflict should quickly benefit American consumers.







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Russia’s Massive Kiev Strike



Largest Air Assault in Months Signals an Intensifying Summer Campaign

Russia launched one of its largest concentrated strikes on Kiev overnight, following days of reports that a major attack on the Ukrainian capital was imminent. The operation reportedly combined around 70 missiles with several hundred drones, making it one of the most significant assaults focused primarily on a single city since the conflict began. While other regions, including Sumy, were also hit, Kiev remained the principal target. Available reports indicate a mix of KH-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles, Iskander ballistic missiles, and possibly Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles and KH-69 stealth cruise missiles. There are also unconfirmed claims that Russia introduced the reportedly new jet-powered Banderole drone in one of its first operational deployments and that some Geran drones received targeting support through relay stations in Belarus, a report that, if accurate, would contradict earlier Ukrainian statements that such infrastructure had already been neutralized. Despite earlier speculation, there is no indication that Russia employed the Oreshnik missile system during the strike.

Moscow has once again described the attack as retaliation for recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory, although the scale and complexity of the operation suggest a campaign that was likely prepared well in advance. Russian officials have provided few details regarding the intended targets, apart from stating that facilities connected to Ukraine’s missile production were struck. Images emerging from Kiev indicate substantial damage despite Ukrainian claims of high interception rates, while at least 13 people were reported killed. The growing intensity of Russian strikes has fueled renewed debate over Moscow’s broader objectives. One increasingly discussed possibility is that the attacks are designed not only to degrade Ukraine’s military infrastructure and command network, but also to weaken Kiev’s defenses ahead of a future ground operation. That scenario remains speculative, but recent comments from Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi warning of a possible Russian plan aimed at Kiev, combined with reports of Russian activity near Bryansk and Sumy, have added weight to the discussion.

Across the battlefield, Russian forces continue pressing forward on several fronts. New footage appears to support claims that Russian troops have expanded their presence around Kupyansk, potentially strengthening positions for further advances across northeastern Kharkov region. Pressure is also mounting around Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Dobropillia and Orikhiv, where reports suggest Russian forces are attempting to tighten operational encirclements while disrupting Ukrainian supply routes. Although several battlefield claims remain unverified, the cumulative picture points to sustained Russian pressure rather than isolated tactical gains. The gradual nature of these advances has often obscured their strategic significance, but the continued erosion of Ukrainian defensive positions could shape the next phase of the conflict if current trends continue.

Alongside military developments, political and economic pressures continue to build. President Volodymyr Zelensky has again raised the prospect of elections later this year while simultaneously seeking an additional €6.6 billion in European funding beyond existing support packages. In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s latest defense spending plans have sparked criticism from across the political spectrum, with debate centering on whether the additional funding is sufficient and how it can realistically be financed. Meanwhile, Europe’s energy outlook remains increasingly uncertain as dependence on American liquefied natural gas deepens following the collapse of Russian pipeline imports. Donald Trump’s reported warning that US LNG exports could become conditional on changes to European methane regulations has added another layer of uncertainty. If battlefield momentum continues to shift in Russia’s favor over the coming months, Europe may soon face growing military, financial and energy challenges simultaneously, placing increasing strain on policies that have shaped the conflict since 2022.



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