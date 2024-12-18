I never realised, when I read the following that it would become relevant

Plasmoids as UAP:

• Self-illuminating, pulsating plasma-like phenomena have been documented by NASA and U.S. military personnel.

• These glowing orbs or “plasmoids” change shape, travel at incredible speeds (over 100,000 km/h), perform sharp 90°-180° turns, and interact with each other.

• Behavior and Interactions:

• Plasmoids congregate near sources of electromagnetic energy such as thunderstorms, lightning, satellites emitting electrical currents, and even nuclear-powered ships.

• They have been filmed colliding, merging, splitting into additional plasmoids, and “piercing” one another.

• Some formations create “V-formations” or appear to be “following,” “harassing,” or “toying with” aircraft, challenging the idea they are merely mindless forces of nature. • Descending from the Ionosphere to Lower Atmosphere & Oceans:

• Plasmoids often gather above thunderstorms in the ionosphere and then descend into the lower atmosphere—the same airspace inhabited by commercial and military aircraft.

• They have been recorded soaring just above the ocean surface and even diving beneath the waves, suggesting a global presence at different altitudes and conditions. • Extreme Maneuvers and Possible Hazard to Aircraft:

• Their capabilities surpass any known human aircraft: hovering motionless, then accelerating to hyper-velocities, and making instantaneous course changes.

• By interfering with electronics and possibly affecting human mental states, plasmoids could be responsible for unexplained aircraft failures and crashes. • Physical Properties and Strange Abilities:

• These entities pass through solid materials (glass, metal, plastic), have entered spacecraft (MIR, ISS) and aircraft cockpits, and appear indoors.

• They can appear as spheres, clouds, rings, cones, “jellyfish,” and even shape-shifters that continually alter their form.

• Some plasmoids split apart to form additional plasmoids, hinting at a form of replication or “reproduction.”

• Electromagnetic Influences and Hallucinations:

• Plasmoids emit electromagnetic fields that can disrupt electronics and potentially influence human perception, sometimes causing confusion, disorientation, and even hallucinations that might be mistaken for “alien abductions.”

• Ancient and Historical Sightings:

• Historical records from hundreds of years ago describe “battles” of glowing orbs over cities, suggesting that plasmoids have been observed for centuries.

• Myths and legends of UFOs—mysterious lights, objects without wings, and “flying saucers”—could often be attributed to these plasma entities.

• Link to Earth’s Global Electric Circuit and Geophysics:

• Thunderstorms and turbulent oceans provide positive electrical charges that attract these plasma forms.

• The entire Earth-ionosphere system, powered by lightning and solar radiation, sets up conditions that generate, sustain, and attract plasmoids.

• Experimental and Hypothetical Biology:

• Some researchers hypothesize that plasmoids might represent a non-biological or pre-biotic “fourth domain of life.”

• Laboratory work suggests dusty plasmas could form cell-like structures and possibly lead to pre-RNA chemistry.

• If true, plasmoids might be “living” electromagnetic entities that evolved or exist naturally, perhaps seeding life on Earth and other worlds.

• Extraterrestrial Connection:

• Plasmoids are common in space and could exist on Jupiter, Saturn, and other planets.

• They may account for countless UAP sightings over the centuries—yet the authors acknowledge not all UAP are plasma.

• Some UAP may indeed be advanced extraterrestrial spacecraft, while many are likely these strange, plasma-based “life-like” phenomena.

• Implications for UFO Phenomenon:

• The realization that many UAP might be naturally occurring plasmas challenges the extraterrestrial spaceship narrative for many sightings.

• Still, the complexity, “intelligent” seeming interactions, and replication-like behaviors of plasmoids are mind-blowing, forcing a reevaluation of what constitutes life and intelligence.

Abstract

As documented by NASA space shuttle films and detailed in this report, self-illuminating, pulsating, plasma-like UAP/UFO (“plasmoids”) have multiple shapes and sizes, are attracted to electromagnetic activity, and travel at different velocities from different directions, making 90 to 180-degree turns, as well as colliding, intersecting and piercing other plasma; and have been filmed by U.S. Navy personnel and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection DHC-8 flying above and diving/sinking beneath the ocean; and by NASA following, circling, and hovering near the space shuttles, satellites, and the MIR International Space Station and congregating above and descending into thunderstorms and the lower atmosphere, which is the air corridor favored by commercial and military aircraft; and this may account for reports of UAPs following, harassing, chasing, and “toying with” aircraft. Plasmas also have explosive properties, negatively affect electronics and mental activity (possibly inducing hallucinations of “alien abductions”), pass through glass, plastic, metal, and enter the cockpits of airplanes and have been observed by astronauts inside spacecraft, the MIR and ISS. It is hypothesized that given their propensity to collide, plasmoids may be responsible for at least some unexplained, inexplicable aircraft disasters. Thunder-lightning-storms are the main drivers of Earth’s GEC and direct positive currents into the ionosphere, which attract plasmas. The troposphere also has a positive charge, and the ocean surface under white water and turbulent conditions develops a positive charge, and we hypothesize that this accounts for sightings of UAP in the lower atmosphere and soaring above and diving into the oceans, including, as reported here, shape-shifting UAP replicons that split into or generate additional shape-shifting UAPs as filmed by NASA and U.S. Customs. Plasmoids appear to purposefully interact and engage in complex behaviors, and it is suspected they are sentient and represent a fourth domain of life. Although plasmas in the lower atmosphere may be responsible for UAP sightings over the centuries, including those that appear to “battle” over cities or follow and harass military ships and planes, plasmoids cannot account for all UAPs, which may include extraterrestrial spacecraft from other worlds.

The 5 observables represent the extraordinary capabilities of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) observed by military team members, including those who were present during the USS Nimitz encounter with a UAP in 2004.

They were described by Lue Elizondo, former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program or AATIP, and discussed in a video interview with the Washington Post. Elizondo says they set UAPs “apart from what we have in our inventory.”

