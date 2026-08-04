New Signals Point To Another Possible Migrant Invasion Against Ceuta
There are competing narrative but the mainstream narrative is FALSE
Here is my report from 5 days again.
There are developments
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-signals-point-another-possible-migrant-invasion-against-ceuta
FURY: Spain army find ARMED migrants roaming Ceuta as girls ‘kept indoors’ amid ‘media BLACKOUT’
Virginia Martinez accuses the Spanish media of a 'blackout' after more than 5,000 migrants were believed to still be in Ceuta after up to 60,000 migrants rushed its border with Morocco last week.
Social media has been awash with young Spanish women claiming they have been unable to leave their homes, fearing their safety after migrants were seen fighting in the streets, looting shops and breaking into people's homes, which have all gone underreported.
Despite the Spanish government saying most migrants have been returned to Morocco, the EU has asked for 'verified' information in a sign it doesn't trust the socialist Pedro Sanchez government to tell the truth.
Elite Spanish soldiers have been sent to Ceuta to track down the estimated 5,000 migrants who remain on the terrority and have gone into hiding. Some have privately told the media they found migrants were armed and often had come from Moroccan prisons.
Another Zionist Psyop as usual .