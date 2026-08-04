Here is my report from 5 days again.

60,000 most military-aged men invade Spanish enclave, Ceuta Robin Westenra · Aug 1 Yesterday, I was inundated with tweets on X. about 10’s of thousands of illegal migrants invading the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta after Spanish socialist MP providing an amnesty for reportedy up to 1.6 million illegal immigrants. Read full story

There are developments

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/new-signals-point-another-possible-migrant-invasion-against-ceuta

FURY: Spain army find ARMED migrants roaming Ceuta as girls ‘kept indoors’ amid ‘media BLACKOUT’

Virginia Martinez accuses the Spanish media of a 'blackout' after more than 5,000 migrants were believed to still be in Ceuta after up to 60,000 migrants rushed its border with Morocco last week.



Social media has been awash with young Spanish women claiming they have been unable to leave their homes, fearing their safety after migrants were seen fighting in the streets, looting shops and breaking into people's homes, which have all gone underreported.



Despite the Spanish government saying most migrants have been returned to Morocco, the EU has asked for 'verified' information in a sign it doesn't trust the socialist Pedro Sanchez government to tell the truth.



Elite Spanish soldiers have been sent to Ceuta to track down the estimated 5,000 migrants who remain on the terrority and have gone into hiding. Some have privately told the media they found migrants were armed and often had come from Moroccan prisons.

Nick Shirley chased through streets of Ceuta by maniac knife-wielding illegal immigrant

I do not approve of the ultra-zionist Rebel News, but probably more truth here than what we hear from MSM presstitutes

The presstitutes of Cult media has weaved together a (lying) narrative

For example, this

Feeding lies

Waiting to be transferred to the Spanish mainland

The Moroccan police force them to get into the water to cross into Ceuta