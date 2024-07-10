Memorandum of Conversation, Clinton-Yeltsin Summit, Helsinki, Finland, “Subject: Morning Meeting with Russian President Yeltsin: NATO-Russia, START, ABM/TMD” (March 21 1997)

YELTSIN: "We want to move into 21st century with stability and tranquillity The first document is on European security I agree that Albright and Primakov moved toward accommodation in many areas but there are still some issues pending.

Our position has not changed It remains a mistake for NATO to move eastward But I need to take steps to alleviate the negative consequences of this for Russia I am prepared to enter into an agreement with NATO not because I want to but because it is a forced step

There is no other solution for today

The principal issues for me are the following The agreement must be legally binding -- signed by all 16 Allies Decisions by NATO are not to be taken without taking into account the concerns or opinions of Russia. Also nuclear and conventional arms cannot move eastward into new members to the borders of Russia thus creating a new cordon sanitaire aimed at Russia.

But one thing is very important enlargement should also not embrace the former Soviet republics I cannot sign any agreement without such language Especially Ukraine If you get them involved it will create difficulties in our talks with Ukraine on a number of issues We followed closely Solana's activities in Central Asia They were not to our liking He was pursuing an anti-Russian course.

I understand the complexity of this issue but we have no territorial or hegemonic claims on them or any other country We are carrying out a well-tested policy with CIS countries and the Baltics based on trust We have various plans with countries of the former Soviet Union based on trust That trust should remain Our relations with the CIS and with the Baltic countries should be like yours within NATO.

As I understand you and I have differences that it would be difficult to include in the text of the agreement Let's see what it looks like what should be obligatory and what should not be On things that did not get into the statement perhaps we can find some other document or way of doing it Perhaps it can be addressed orally Are you going to seek ratification of this agreement by Parliaments or just by heads of government We want to know where we are going. We will address this calmly and rationally.

We see how you and the Ukrainians are handling your relations It does not help us in relations with Ukraine or resolve RussianUkrainian issues We need U S restraint in dealing with Ukraine I do not want to believe you are using pressure tactics I am surprised by the activities of your congressional committees with regard to Ukraine They are not helping a settlement of Russian-Ukrainian issues.

Another problem you are conducting naval maneuvers near Crimea It is as if we were training people in Cuba How would you feel It is unacceptable to us We are not going out to seize Sevastopol Our only interest there is to maintain some infrastructure We respect Georgia Moldova and other countries and have no claims on their territory We merely want to rent some facilities for our Black Sea fleet Ryurikov hands President Yeltsin a piece of paper.)

I propose that in the statement we could accept the fact that Russia has no claims on other countries In fact regarding the countries of the former Soviet Union let us have a verbal gentlemen's agreement — we would not write it down in the statement — that no former Soviet republics would enter NATO This gentlemen's agreement would not be made public."

CLINTON: "I am not naive I understand you have an interest in who gets into NATO and when We need to make sure that all these are subjects that we can consult about as we move forward — consult means talk about it means making sure that we're aware of your concerns and that you understand our decisions and our positions and our thinking... I said a few days ago that I'd leave open the possibility of Russia in NATO and in any event of having a steadily improving partnership between NATO and Russia I think we'll have to continue to work this issue but we should concentrate on practical matters

Foreign Minister PRIMAKOV: "We're already agreed on certain elements — four elements We've been told to accept only American terms and conditions and have gotten nothing in return so what's needed are new instructions."

Memorandum of Conversation, Clinton-Yeltsin Summit, Helsinki, Finland, “Subject: Morning Meeting with Russian President Yeltsin: NATO-Russia, START, ABM/TMD”

Date

Mar 21, 1997

Description

This candid conversation at the Clinton-Yeltsin summit in Finland in March 1997 provides the clearest expression on the Russian side of their motivations for negotiating what would become the NATO-Russia Founding Act in May 1997. Far from the “grudging endorsement” of NATO enlargement that the Americans hoped for, and far even from the “acquiescence” that the Americans later claimed in their own memoirs, Yeltsin describes his engagement on the NATO-Russian relationship as “a forced step.” The full quotation is worth emphasizing: “Our position has not changed. It remains a mistake for NATO to move eastward. But I need to take steps to alleviate the negative consequences of this for Russia. I am prepared to enter into an agreement with NATO, not because I want to but because it is a forced step. There is no other solution for today.”

In exchange, Yeltsin asks for a secret “gentlemen’s agreement – we would not write it down in the statement – that no former Soviet republics would enter NATO.” Clinton demurs, making multiple arguments against Yeltsin’s idea: that no such secret deal could be kept secret, that such a statement would be “bad for Russia” since it would say “we have still got an empire but it just can’t reach as far West,” that it would alarm the Baltics and undermine the Partnership for Peace, and even offend their summit hosts in Finland. Besides, Clinton says, “you have talked to Helmut [Kohl] and Jacques [Chirac], you know their thinking – no one is talking about a massive, all out, accelerated expansion.” Eventually, more than halfway through the conversation, the two presidents agree to move on to arms control issues.

Source

Clinton Presidential Library, Mandatory Review 2015-0782-M-2