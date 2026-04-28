NEW: Former Pfizer VP and allergy & respiratory disease expert Michael Yeadon: ALL vaccines are “diabolical”



“There’s a protein...from [all] of the main healthy food groups in children’s vaccines”



“[So] you end up with massive amounts of food allergies”



“It’s diabolical”



This clip of Yeadon, a former Pfizer Vice President and expert in allergies and respiratory diseases, is taken from an interview with James Delingpole (

@JMCDelingpole

) posted to the Delingpod Rumble channel on April 27, 2026.



---------------Partial transcription of clip---------------



“The reason we have so many people with asthma is because of the bloody jabs. You know, it’s awful. So everything has come together to realize years down the road that there are substances in the vaccines that render a person’s biology apt to attack itself.



“And one of the consequences of that is you end up with what I would have called as a normie, chronic autoimmune diseases. Which is why lots of people have got atopy, allergy, eczema, asthma, things like that.



“People used to ask me every few years, Mike, why do you think the incidence of all these diseases has risen strikingly during your career, which is late ‘80s to relatively recently? And I always said, I don’t know.



“One of the theories was what’s called the hygiene hypothesis, that as we’ve left the land and occupied cities and become obsessed with cleanliness, our children no longer exposed to helpful soil organisms. They don’t pat animals anymore, they don’t feed the chickens, and as a result their bodies are primed to inappropriately attack all sorts of non-noxious substances. And for some people that is overdone and leads to these chronic illnesses. That’s still not a bad hypothesis, it’s just wrong.



“What happens is that childhood vaccines have tiny amounts of what I would have thought of were incidental or accidental proteins like chicken egg albumin or beef whey protein extracts and it’ll be like .01% something tiny. Sasha Latypova’s done the best work on this and she systematically combed all the childhood vaccines and most of them, if you add them all up together, there is a protein component from every one of the main healthy food groups in children’s vaccines.



“So by the time you’ve had two jabs of almost everything you are allergic, your child will has a good chance of becoming allergic to one or more of eggs, meat, you know, fish, things like that. And so you end up with massive amounts of food allergy.



“And they’re not just picky kids. Some are picky kids, some have genuinely been primed to not be able to digest and consume healthy food... It’s actually diabolical.”

SOURCE

Watch the entire interview HERE

Sasha Latypova delingpod referenced in the conversation :

https://www.jamesdelingpole.co.uk/Podcasts/2024-11-22-sasha-latypova