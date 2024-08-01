A video has emerged of wannabe assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks literally running across the infamous sloped rooftop from which he would subsequently try to kill Donald Trump while the former President was speaking.

Rather than army crawling, Crooks can be seen standing straight up and running across the top of the American Glass Research (AGR) building.

The video has only just come to light because it was filmed by James Copenhaver, one of the victims who was wounded and has been recovering.

Copenhaver was in hospital for two weeks, and is now still recovering in a rehabilitation centre, attorney Joseph Feldman at the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman told Fox News.

The unbelievable footage has people once again asking how on Earth the Secret Service snipers didn’t notice Crooks.

Is it any wonder at this point that people think it was allowed to happen?

Also, what about the ‘dangerous’ slope on the roof we’ve all heard about? Doesn’t seem that hard to traverse.

The emergence of the footage comes as Beaver County officials also Fox News that the Secret Service ordered the local sniper team to position themselves on ground level looking into the crowd, rather than as opposed to on top of the roof where Crooks ended up.

As we highlighted earlier this week, footage has also emerged of local police surrounding Crooks from the foot of the building around two minutes before he fired any shots at Trump.

Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the committee overseeing the investigation into the attempted assassination, has warned that the FBI cannot be trusted on the matter, and Rep. Cory Mills, a former Army sniper, has announced he will be conducting a “parallel independent investigation” into the attempted assassination after Speaker Mike Johnson assembled a task force to probe the Butler shooting without including either Mills or Rep. Eli Crane, also a former sniper.

In addition, Secret Service counter sniper sent out an email Monday night, copying in the entire Uniformed Division warning that if changes are not immediately made, a further assassination attempt on Trump before the election may be successful.

While it is certainly promising that Kim Cheatle has stepped down from directing the Secret Service, there are at least four other "high-level supervisors" who also need to go.

This is what a Secret Service counter sniper wrote in an email to the entire Uniformed Division of the Secret Service – the Uniformed Division does not include agents, by the way.

In the email, the counter sniper said he will not stop speaking out until the other four people on his radar "are either fired or removed from their current positions."

The counter sniper also wrote ominously that Americans "SHOULD expect another assassination attempt" on Donald Trump before the November election.

"This agency NEEDS to change," he further wrote, expressing that he is no longer proud of being a counter sniper for the Secret Service after what happened with Trump in Butler, Penn., on July 13.

"If not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination in 30 days?"

(Related: We now know that Acting Secret Service director Ron Rowe denied Trump the extra security resources he requested at his rallies, including the one in Butler.)

Does Trump need his own private security?

The incident with Trump is hardly the first time that the Secret Service has failed. The counter sniper says there have been serious problems with the federal agency for a long, long time.

"Sadly, we have fallen short for YEARS," he wrote. "We just look good doing it."

"I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS [counter snipers], but those responsible for training us (SOTS / CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me."

Because of the immense and systemic failures of the Secret Service over the years, the counter sniper says he is no longer proud to be part of the team, especially after what happened with Trump.

"The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to somehow hide as I move into my next career," he said, embarrassed by the latest revelations. "Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That's the public perception I'm now faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse."

The counter sniper concluded his letter by suggesting that people who work for the Secret Service are quitting left and right ever since Trump was targeted.

"The motto of the USSS ... CYA," he wrote. "And every supervisor is doing it right now."

One of the other four besides Cheatle who is likely on the counter sniper's chopping block is Ronald Rowe, the new acting director of the Secret Service. Rowe just testified before Congress that he "read" the recreational rangefinder rather than having first-hand knowledge like he should have.

"Fire him next!" wrote someone on X about Rowe.

"There's no justifying why any top brass at USSS should keep their jobs," wrote another. "Fire them all."

Another expressed worry that Trump will not be safe unless he hires his own private security detail "put together by people like Erik Prince and Dan Bongino."

"Tech billionaires supporting Trump could help with funding," this person further suggested, pointing to characters like Elon Musk. "Get former SEALs, SS, other spec guys that can be trusted. SS is politicized and compromised!"

Another outlined what the world has learned since July 13 about how Secret Service in Butler:

- Turned down drones from law enforcement

- Left the prime shooter building unsecured

- Let Trump on stage with a known threat in the area

- Didn't engage the shooter until after he fired

- Missed the hidden gun on a security sweep

20 July, 2024

It has been a really rough couple of weeks for shamed U.S. Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle who accidentally, apparently, admitted under oath to Congress that she communicates with her government colleagues on her personal device using encrypted messaging apps like Signal and Telegram.

In testimony that you can watch below, Cheatle is asked about the use of these encrypted messaging apps, to which she fumbled around with some unrealistic-sounding story about how these apps are sometimes necessary when communicating overseas.

"Many times, it's with colleagues and, uh, associates."

"There are times that the Secret Service when we work, uh, internationally, uh, with some of our partners that they don't have the same texting capability," was Cheatle's response about why she uses encrypted messaging apps on her personal device to communicate with colleagues.

When then asked about why she does not use the encrypted messaging apps on her government device rather than her personal device, Cheatle had this to say:

"Uh, recently we have been able to, uh, install some of those apps on government devices."

A longer version of the video can be viewed below:

(Related: Did you know that Kim Cheatle is a close personal friend of the Biden Crime Family, having been recommended by "Dr." Jill's office for the position?)

What will happen to Kim Cheatle now?

That Cheatle made such an admission on the record is shocking, especially since it appears based on the above footage that Cheatle probably did not mean to let the truth slip with such blatancy.

"This really is a shocking admission," agreed "Janine Clark" (@DixieChick0211) on X. "She probably wishes she hadn't answered the question like that. Too bad. No take backs."

Another named "Dylan Tucker" (@tuckerstown) disagreed, stating that this type of thing "happens all the time in the government and military world."

"It's because the functionality of government issued devices is so limited that sometimes it requires the use of a personal phone or other apps such as signal to communicate effectively," Tucker further said.

"I am not excusing it because shouldn't be happening in this case, but the reality is that it does happen and the reason behind it mostly is the lack of functionality on government issued devices."

Someone else chimed in that nobody is talking about the allegations of Donald Trump's Secret Service also using encrypted apps and "deleting all their texts."

"It's a federal crime if personal devices were used to share sensitive government information," added "MJTruthUltra" (@MJTruthUltra) to the conversation. "The rep even stated this later. All depends on the kinds of communications."

Others wondered why Cheatle was not terminated or, better yet, placed in handcuffs and hauled away for prosecution. She has since resigned, yes, but why was she afforded the easy way out? And will she ever be held accountable or will she just slither off and disappear?

