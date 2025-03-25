A research team consisting of Corrado Malanga, Armando Mei, Filippo Biondi, and Nicole Ciccole has released new findings from a SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) scan conducted on the Giza Plateau, focusing specifically on the underground structures beneath the Khafre Pyramid.

This work is part of the ongoing Khafre Research Project, which leverages advanced satellite technology to explore the site’s hidden architecture.