In the brief video below, you will see that newer cars are equipped with sophisticated data collection systems that track your driving, speed, facial expressions, aggressiveness, even "sexual activity" in the car. It's all forwarded to data brokers!

In one case, a guy was driving his 1 year old Toyota when it went on fire. Toyota refused Warranty work, telling him that "at some point in your ownership, you drove over 85 MPH." That had nothing at all to do with the car fire, but they refused to honor the warranty nonetheless.

A guy who owns a Corvette, took it to a closed race track to see what the car could do, and do so legally on a closed track. The computer logged all the speed and sharp turns, and his Insurance skyrocketed.

The video is self explanatory:

Watch the video HERE

The "rub" is that YOU CONSENT to this when you install their "App" on your phone. Continuous spying, and relaying of data to third parties, which includes Insurance companies and even Law Enforcement.

Car companies are doing this because they make millions selling driver data to data brokers.

Here is another video