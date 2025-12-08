Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

You didn't even need to read a paper. Being a careful type I watched for evidence the scamdemic was real and saw nothing... What I DID see was my friends and relations do NOT even basic checking, get jabbed and then get "covid" over and over and over and... I didn't get vaxxed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture