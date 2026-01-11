Neutrality Studies removed from You Tube while AI fakes remain untouched
Pascal is SO reasonable. Of course it was censorship!
Pascal Lottaz
Jesus!!! Thank you all. Thank you thank you thank you. My channel is back. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 „Hello Pascal Lottaz, We have good news for you. Our team recently reviewed your YouTube account and found that it does not violate our terms of service. Your account is no longer suspended and
Pascal Lottaz
5 minutes ago, YouTube informed me that my channel, Neutrality Studies, got removed. For spam and deceptive practices. I am appealing the automated decision and I seriously hope I‘m just caught in their now much stricter (due to AI) spam filter. Will keep you posted.
