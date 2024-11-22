Footage of the “Bibi Files,” exposing Netanyahu’s corruption, has been leaked and is circulating online. I will post a link in the reply where you can find the footage, and I’ll add more later. I can’t post it here as it will likely be taken down if shared on X.
Netanyahu "friends" expose him on leaked footage from The Bibi Files
"Get me a Cohiba Behike cigar"
Part 2:
Part 2:
Yair Netanyahu doesn’t look happy💀
Part 3: Netanyahu having a meltdown
SOURCE: https://t.me/SuppressedVoice/2212
Remember american serfs...YOU support this EVIL corrupt man every payday... You can rationalize all you want...just like the "good germans" did...its ON you.... Genocide Joe thanks you for your generous support.