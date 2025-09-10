Netanyahu vows to target opponents abroad after strike in Qatar

Qatari PM says Israel is conducting ‘state terror’ and has ‘killed any hope’ for remaining hostages in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to try to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar again if Doha does not expel the group’s officials.

Unfazed by international outrage over the attack in the Qatari capital, Netanyahu said on Wednesday that countries should “applaud” Israel for its bombing and killing spree across the Middle East.

“I say to Qatar and all nations who harbour terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice — because if you don’t, we will,” he said.

The comments came a day after Israel carried out an unprecedented attack in Qatar, targeting senior Hamas leadership in Doha as discussions on a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza were under way.

Qatar, a key mediator in negotiations between Israel and Hamas and host to the region’s largest US military base, condemned the strike as “cowardly” and said it received no warning from Washington.

‘This is state terror’

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani described Israel’s attack on Doha as “state terror” in an interview with CNN

In just three days, Israel has launched attacks in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Tunisia and Qatar, while continuing daily raids in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut said: “Israel again has no problem meddling into the internal affairs of another country or violating international law, and the sovereignty of other nations by getting involved in military conflicts.

“We’ve seen it repeatedly in this region, but not just during the war on Gaza. We’ve seen it throughout Netanyahu’s political career, and Netanyahu is saying he’s going to take matters into his own hands.

“Israel doesn’t seem to care what the rest of the world are thinking – despite all the criticisms and violations of international law.”

“I have no words to express how enraged we are from such an action … this is state terror,” Al Thani said on Wednesday. “We are betrayed.”

The prime minister added that the United States has expressed its support for Qatar “on many occasions”.

Al Thani added that Israel’s actions had “killed any hope” for the captives remaining in Gaza.

“I was meeting one of the hostages’ families the morning of the attack,” Al Thani said. “They are counting on this [ceasefire] mediation. They have no other hope for that.”

“I think that what [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages,” the prime minister added.

“He needs to be brought to justice,” Al Thani said. “He’s the one who’s wanted at the [International Criminal Court or ICC].

“I think that someone like him trying to lecture about the law — he’s breaking every law — he broke every international law.”

Netanyahu, along with Israel’s former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, is accused by the ICC of war crimes related to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Gulf states respond

Regional leaders have rushed to Doha in the aftermath of the strike. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, while Jordan’s king and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are also expected to arrive.

The attack has sent shock waves across the Gulf, with states that recently explored normalisation with Israel now rallying around Qatar.

“There is a response that will happen from the region,” Al Thani said. “This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region.”

He confirmed that an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in Doha in the coming days to decide on a course of action.

“There is a collective response that should happen from the region,” Al Thani said. “We are hoping for something meaningful that deters Israel from continuing this bullying.”