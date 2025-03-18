This is all that I have the energy to report. Israel has restarted its genocide against the people of Gaza with the OK, apparently coming from Trump himself

BREAKING NEWS: GAZA CEASEFIRE IS OVER; "UNRELENTING BOMBING BY ISRAEL HAPPENING NOW"

The negotiated Cease-fire between Israel and HAMAS has ended. Israel is now attacking the Gaza strip in a manner described as "the end of the world"

Prime Minister’s Office Statement:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to act forcefully against the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This decision comes after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all proposals presented by U.S. President’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and other mediators. At this moment, the IDF is striking Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip to achieve the war’s objectives as set by the political leadership, including the release of all our hostages—both the living and the fallen. From this point forward, Israel will escalate its military operations against Hamas with increasing intensity. The operational plan was presented by the IDF last weekend and has been approved by the political leadership.

Tonight, I received ONE - uncorroborated - piece of "Intel" claiming that THREE (3) United States Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups are "making their way to Iran."

I do not know if this includes the USS Harry Truman which is already in the Red Sea.

I received no other details.

If the U.S. engages against Iran, all hell is going to break loose all over the world. Iran has said they will attack all US military bases throughout the Middle East, and as we all know, Iran DOES have sufficient and accurate missiles to do exactly that.

Worse, Iran has said that if they are severely attacked, they will "close the Strait of Hormuz" which is the entrance/exit for the Persian Gulf.

About twenty to twenty-five percent (20-25%) of DAILY Global oil traffic flows through the strait of Hormuz. If it is closed, the price of oil is said poised to rise to maybe four-hundred dollars ($400) per barrel. That would convert to gasoline at ten to twelve dollars ($10-$12) per GALLON.

So if you have gasoline cans, I strongly recommend you fill them while the prices are still affordable. If this thing with Iran actually takes place, the price increases will come staggeringly fast.

Israel has been accused of ending the ceasefire after dozens of people including children were killed in a series of air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

A senior Hamas official said Israel unilaterally overturned the ceasefire that began on January 19.

Unverified reports from medics say hundreds of people have died as a result of the strikes.

BREAKING: White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt:

The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis regarding their attacks on Gaza tonight.