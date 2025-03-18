Israel has returned to intensive combat against Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a televised address, adding that the intelligence services and IDF recommended the course of action and that it was a last resort after weeks of failed efforts to get Hamas to free more hostages.

According to Netanyahu, the terror group turned down all proposals to release more of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive. He says Israel “extended the ceasefire for weeks during which we did not receive hostages” in order to exhaust all the chances for Hamas to end its obduracy.

Speaking in a recorded video statement released during primetime evening news broadcasts, after massive Israeli airstrikes in Gaza overnight, he says Israel sent delegations to Doha and Cairo, to no avail.

While Israel accepted US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for hostages to be freed and the ceasefire extended, he goes on, “Hamas rejected every proposal, time after time.”

The hostage-ceasefire deal finalized in Doha in January provided for 33 hostages — 25 of them alive — to be released in a 42-day first phase, in exchange for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a ceasefire. The phase was carried out from January 19. But the deal also provided for negotiations on a second phase, during which remaining living hostages would be freed, the IDF would fully withdraw from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire would take effect. Netanyahu has sought instead to extend the ceasefire and secure more hostage releases without entering phase two, and Hamas has refused.

Netanyahu says that he always promised that if Hamas remained implacable, the military campaign would resume.

“And indeed, we have gone back to fighting,” Netanyahu says “We have gone back to fighting with force.”

Netanyahu declares that Israel will now operate with steadily growing force against Hamas.

“From now on,” Netanyahu continues, “negotiations will be conducted only under fire.”

“This is only the beginning,” Netanyahu warns Hamas.

Israeli warplanes unleashed a new bombing campaign on Gaza overnight, killing over 400 Palestinian

With the Israeli military’s resumption of the genocidal war on Palestinians in Gaza, former Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party announced it will return to the government, the Times of Israel reported on 18 March.

In a joint statement, Otzma Yehudit and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party announced that they have “agreed that the Otzma Yehudit faction will return to the Israeli government today, and Otzma Yehudit ministers will return to the government.”

The reappointment of Ben Gvir requires both the approval of the cabinet and the ratification of the Knesset, which is expected to come on Wednesday.

Otzma Yehudit quit Netanyahu’s coalition in January in protest of the ceasefire reached with Hamas.

Early on Tuesday, Israel unleashed a horrific series of aerial attacks, killing over 400 Palestinians in less than 24 hours, including women and children, as well as Palestinian resistance leaders.

“We welcome the return of the State of Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to intense fighting,” Ben Gvir declared in a statement.

“As we said in recent months, when we withdrew [from the government], Israel must return to fighting in Gaza. This is the right, moral, ethical, and most justified step in order to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization and bring back our hostages. We must not accept the existence of the Hamas organization, and it must be destroyed.”

However, the Democrats Party's MK Merav Michaeli argued that resuming the war will ensure the remaining Israelis held captive in Gaza will not return.

“Ben Gvir is returning, the hostages aren’t,” Michaeli wrote on the social media site X.

Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that Israeli military ground and bombing operations in Gaza since 7 October 2023 had led to the deaths of at least 41 Israeli soldiers and civilians taken captive by Hamas during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Ben Gvir and Netanyahu’s governing coalition have prioritized continuing the war over returning the captives through negotiations. Israel’s settler movement wants to make Gaza uninhabitable in hopes of expelling the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, annexing the strip, and building settlements for Jewish Israelis on the ruins of Palestinians’ homes.

The Times of Israel noted that following Otzma Yehudit’s exit from the coalition, the cabinet approved the appointment of Tourism Minister Haim Katz to the three ministerial positions left vacant by the party on only a temporary basis. This was “to signal to Ben Gvir that the portfolios were waiting for him, should he wish to return to the coalition.”

