Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on television minutes ago the Israel "will strike Iran."

He seems to blame yesterday's ballistic missile launch, by Houthis in Yemen, which struck a roadway inside Ben Gurion Airport, on Iran. Here is the video announcement in original Hebrew language:

In the video above, Netanyahu explicitly says "We will strike Iran."

Hal Turner Editorial Opinion

It __appears__ that Netanyahu believes Iran supplied the missile USED BY the Houthis, to hit Ben Gurion Airport in Israel yesterday, and this __appearance__ is somehow enough for Israel to justify an attack against Iran.

It should be pointed out that, elsewhere in the world, Israel has been supplying weaponry to Ukraine, which is then used to attack and kill Russians. Should Russia use the same thinking as Netanyahu, so as to justify Russia hitting Israel?????

How is it "ok" for Israel to supply weapons to Ukraine to bomb Russia, but it is somehow "not ok" for Iran to supply Houthis to hit Israel?" The double standard is child-like.

One wonders if it has ever occurred to Israel that perhaps if they stop attacking Gaza, the Houthis will stop attacking Israel?

The Houthis have said this numerous times. The Houthis say "If the war against Gaza stops, Attacks against Israel will stop." Why won't Israel stop slaughtering the civilians in Gaza?

I think it is because they like it. The Israelis get-off on murdering civilians. Synagogue of Satan for all the world to see.

Bible. Revelation 3:9 --

"9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee."

Iran has repeatedly made clear that if their country is attacked by Israel or the United States, Iran will attack back immediately will overwhelming force. Iran has the missiles to do exactly that.

Netanyahu has spent decades itching for war with Iran—so why does he hesitate?

He knows Iran is a powerful nation, capable of striking back.

He knows if he starts the war, Iran will finish it.

He knows Iran won’t act alone—retaliation will come from Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing.

He knows the empire negotiates from weakness while Iran tightens its trilateral trap. [a treaty that includes military consultation, joint defense, intelligence sharing, and an economic lifeline immune to Western sanctions.]

He knows the U.S. and its Zionist tailspin handlers are cornered.

He knows $1 billion in failed strikes on Yemen only exposed American weakness.

He got to know that 'Iron Dome' is penetrable even with Houthis missile, let alone Iran's ballistic missile with modified warhead that enables it to maneuver to penetrate the air defense missile systems.

He knows that the same military would now face Iran’s hardened defenses and Russian guarantees.

He knows this isn’t 2003 — Iran is no Iraq.

He knows the consequences would be devastating.

He knows the empire comes knocking — not from strength, but exhaustion.