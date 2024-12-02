This interview was supremely interesting in any way - a meeting between two gentle souls - “far-Right fascists” -who care deeply about their fellow humans.

I find there is really nothing to disagree with Kevork about, including about the covid plandemic and the technocratic, transhumanist agenda that is being foisted on us all.

The same goes for Neil.

Doubly fascinating if you want the Bigger Picture about why we are in so much troul;e

Neil Oliver Interviews Kevork Almassian – WW3 & Counting!!!