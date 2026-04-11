https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/third-round-of-us-iran-talks-concluded?catid=17&Itemid=101

Excellent coverage, if only a few hours out of date.

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/04/11/scandal-pentagon-lies-on-us-troops-killed-exclusive-video-us-airbase-destroyed-by-irgc-strikes-before-truce/

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/04/11/israel-us-iran-warfare-irans-revolutionary-guards-says-it-has-launched-first-large-scale-wave-of-retaliatory-missile-and-drone-strikes-towards-israel/

A US Navy destroyer was forced to withdraw from the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after Iran threatened to strike the vessel within 30 minutes and warned that its continued advance would derail ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Islamabad.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the destroyer had departed Fujairah port in the UAE and was heading toward the strait when it was intercepted by Iranian armed forces.

Tehran’s delegation, which is attending Pakistani-mediated trilateral talks in Islamabad, conveyed through Pakistani intermediaries that the vessel would be struck within 30 minutes if it did not halt, and that doing so would also directly impact the negotiations underway.

Fars highlighted that the coordinated military response and diplomatic warning prompted Washington to order the destroyer to stand down.

In a related development, an Iranian military official told Iranian state television that Axios had falsely reported that a US vessel had already transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz remains closed

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed to international shipping since February 28, when the United States and “Israel” launched their aggression on the Islamic Republic. Iran has since launched over 20 confirmed strikes on merchant vessels and laid sea mines along the traditional shipping route.

When a two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8, clearly encompassing Lebanon, Iran briefly allowed two tankers to transit. Hours later, as “Israel” resumed its aggression against Lebanon, Tehran halted all traffic again.

As of Saturday, over 600 vessels, including 325 tankers, remain stranded in the Gulf.

As direct US-Iran talks, the first face-to-face negotiations between the two sides since 1979, are underway in Islamabad on Saturday, Tasnim reported that the negotiations had entered a technical stage and could extend into Sunday, with both sides examining details on several outstanding issues.

The negotiations are taking place amid deep mistrust from Iranian negotiators toward Washington, with Tehran setting clear red lines, particularly the release of its frozen assets and a ceasefire across all fronts. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated that Tehran is “seriously prepared for all scenarios.”

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/us-destroyer-forced-to-withdraw-from-hormuz-after-iranian-wa

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/exclusive--iran-denies-us-crossed-hormuz--calls-claims-fabri

ISLAMABAD (Tasnim) - Tasnim’s correspondent reported that one phase of face-to-face negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Pakistan in Islamabad, has concluded, and the two delegations are currently exchanging texts.

Tasnim’s correspondent said on Saturday night that one phase of the face-to-face negotiations has ended, noting that the two delegations were exchanging texts.

He said the expert teams of the Iranian and American negotiating delegations, who had been engaged in talks for several hours on Saturday, after concluding one phase of in-person discussions, were exchanging written texts concerning the topics under discussion.

Following the assassination of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several military commanders on February 28, the US and Israel launched an extensive military offensive against Iran. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces carried out attacks on American and Israeli positions in the region and the occupied territories, showcasing their capability to retaliate effectively. Contrary to the aggressors’ expectations of a quick victory, Iran’s powerful counterattacks for 40 days inflicted significant damage on US and Israeli military assets.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, Pakistani mediation led to a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8 that allows for negotiations in Islamabad. Iran has laid out a ten-point plan for the talks, which includes demands for the withdrawal of US forces, the lifting of sanctions, and control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian government maintains a stance of distrust towards the US, asserting that the negotiations are not meant to resolve the conflict but rather to shift the battleground into the diplomatic arena.

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/11/3563389/iranian-us-negotiators-exchanging-texts

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/11/3563083/us-agrees-to-release-iran-s-assets-but-iranians-demand-assurances-source

RT

Assets previously blocked by Washington by various means reportedly total more than $100 billion

Published 11 Apr, 2026 14:03

A billboard regarding the US and Iran talks outside a media facilitation center, Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026. © AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Washington has agreed to release frozen Iranian assets held in Qatar and other foreign jurisdictions, a move seen as a sign of “seriousness” in reaching a deal between the US and the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a senior Iranian source. Negotiators from both countries have arrived in Pakistan for talks.

High-level Iranian and US delegations arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to continue negotiations on a proposed peace framework. Some elements of the plan have been circulated in media reports, although no official details have been released by either side.

Unfreezing the assets is “directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz”, a key issue in the talks, an unnamed official told the news agency. The source did not disclose the amount, while a second Iranian official said the US was ready to release $6 billion held in Qatar.

However, CBS News reported, citing a senior US official, that the White House hasn’t agreed to authorize release of the funds.

The exact value of Iran’s frozen assets remains unclear, though by some estimates the figure exceeds $100 billion. It includes funds immobilized directly in the US, assets restricted abroad, oil revenues in escrow, and central bank reserves blocked due to US secondary sanctions.

The $6 billion now held in Qatar was transferred there in September 2023 under a US-Iran prisoner swap mediated by Doha, involving the release of five Americans detained in Iran and five Iranians held in the US. Washington said the money would be limited to humanitarian use, with payments only to approved vendors under US Treasury oversight.

However, following the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Iranian ally Hamas, the administration of then-President Joe Biden re-froze the funds, stating that Iran wouldn’t be able to access the money for the foreseeable future and that Washington retained the right to fully block the account.

The funds, originally frozen in 2018, stem from Iranian oil sales to South Korea and had been held in South Korean banks after President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran and withdrew from the nuclear deal during his first term in office.

Zero Hedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/several-us-warships-reportedly-transit-strait-hormuz-pakistan-talks-led-vance-start

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