Seemorerocks

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duck
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useful tool if you want to see where "warships" or any ships are:

https://www.marinetraffic.org/persian-gulf/ship-traffic-tracker

updates locations of most ships as they happen, this tool showed that yesterday the "uss Michael murphy" aka "uss gvmnt 112" entered the strait, was as we know told to LEAVE but turned its transponder off leaving a FAKE (last seen) signature for about 8-9 hrs before it was again picked up far, far away in the Indian Ocean...

american bullies running away with their diapers soiled.... again

that last seen transponder location gave western media the green light to tell its populations, :

"hey, everything is ok, the us are removing mines"

little baby games being played with billions of peoples lives so that drumpf and his cronies can play "slot machines" with the world economy and please their zionist masters who have films of them raping SMALL CHILDREN

they are the child cutters, here the relevance of Phillip Pullman's books becomes clear...

"fiction"- to mould anew from clay so that you might see the meaning more clearly, that is what the word means..

"passover" the ritual of appeasing demons, has... passed over, the kike is weak, but a cornered rat is the most dangerous kind

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