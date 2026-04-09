Trump lashes out
The Iranian delegation led by Abbas Araqchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Islamabad for talks with the United States
US AND IRAN TO HOLD PEACE TALKS ON SATURDAY MORNING IN ISLAMABAD
PAKISTAN SEND FIGHTER JETS AND AWACS OVER IRANIAN AIRSPACE TO ESCORT IRAN'S DELEGATION TO ISLAMABAD SAFELY
Massive US Airlift Continues
Rumors that Israel and America intend to launch an attack on TURKEY
Rumors are circulating that Israel and America intend to launch an attack on Turkey following America’s withdrawal from NATO
Iran will allow NO MORE than 15 ships a day through Hormuz under ceasefire deal
Iran bombed the last oil route from the Middle East before the ceasefire
Israeli minister Ben Smotrich has OFFICIALLY announced the start of the "Greater Israel" project.
The bodies of 5,000 Palestinians, tortured and with their organs stolen, have been found; 30,000 children are still missing.
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