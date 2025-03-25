MP Ingrid Leary says the Gene Technology Bill is being rushed through and key industry players are being shut out.

There was a vote in the New Zealand Parliament for the Gene Technology Bill. The bill passed its first reading on December 17, 2024.

During this vote, it was supported by the governing parties (New Zealand National, ACT New Zealand, and New Zealand First) with a total of 68 votes in favor (National 49, ACT 11, NZ First 8), against 55 votes opposed (New Zealand Labour 34, Green Party 15, Te Pāti Māori 6).

So, the Party that claims to be sceptical of the mRNA “covid vaccine” (New Zealand First) supports this Bill.

The parties that voted for the draconian Therapeutic Goods Act voted AGAINST, all for political reasons!

My cynicism is through the roof today!