Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
8h

Wow. Michael Snyder said similar. We need to push back on the one planned for Southland!

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
6hEdited

...these perpetrators seem as if they must be demonically influenced!... 🙏➕🙏...

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