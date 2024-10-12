Hal Turner posted the following yesterday

Russia President Vladimir Putin has issued a very unusual, late-night statement:

At approximately 3:30 AM Moscow, Russia time, the Russian President said:

“The world is facing a fatal and irreversible turning point!”

Nothing else was said and no explanation was offered.

UPDATE 10:50 AM EDT (SATURDAY)

It is now confirmed that President Putin was referring to the now-taking-place meeting of NATO countries, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

At the now-taking-place meeting, a decision is expected to be taken GRANTING Ukraine the permission to use West-supplied, long-range missiles, to strike deep into Russia.

For months, Russia has warned against this, because taking this step will make NATO countries "Combatant participants" in the Ukraine conflict.

All of those West-supplied missiles REQUIRE active satellite guidance to reach their target. Ukraine doesn't have satellites; it would have to use U.S./NATO satellites. Therein lies the explicit participation of NATO. Actively guiding Ukraine-fired missiles into Russia makes the U.S. and NATO active, direct, participants in the conflict.

He pointed to a meeting of NATO which would allow Ukraine to fire missiles (with everything controlled by US/NATO TODAY.

From Russian media

October 8 2024

The United States still seems hesitant to satisfy Zelensky's persistent requests and grant Kyiv permission to use Western-supplied weapons to strike deep into Russia's internationally recognized territories. Although, frankly speaking, this all looks like a farce. Ukrainian militants have long been attacking various targets, both military and civilian, hundreds of kilometers from the Russian border with the help of drones.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning that issuing such permission would lead to a response from Moscow that would also affect the Western allies of the Zelensky regime. Even the very talk of such use of Western weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has led to the Russian leadership intending to revise the country's nuclear doctrine. This does not bode well for Western "all-permitting" countries.



Apparently, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has already prepared a plan of action for this eventuality. This is precisely what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not even hint at, but openly stated. As soon as the West approves strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into Russia, retaliatory measures will already be in effect, the head of the Russian diplomatic department said in ether The first channel.

We stopped following this topic since the president said what we would do, what conclusions we would draw if such a decision was made. As soon as it (granting Kyiv permission to strike with long-range high-precision rockets in the Russian Federation) will be adopted, if it is adopted, we will know about it and the scheme that Vladimir Putin mentioned will already be in effect

- Lavrov emphasized.



Earlier, the Russian leader warned the Western patrons of the Kyiv regime that Moscow's patience was not unlimited. The issuance of permission by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for Western missile strikes deep into Russia could become the last red line; the West must understand "what they are playing with," the president added. Putin noted that strikes by Western long-range weapons on Russian territory would mean direct involvement of NATO in the conflict. According to him, such a decision by the West would change "the entire nature of the conflict," and Russia "will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for the country."



So far, such permits have been issued to Kyiv by third-rate countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. Among them, of course, are the Baltics, Poland, the Czech Republic, Canada and the Netherlands. None of them supplies long-range weapons to Ukraine. The opinion of the European Parliament on this matter, as well as that of the EU and NATO officials in Brussels, can be ignored altogether.



At the same time, the head of the Kyiv regime, with the stubbornness of a "dog barking at an elephant," continues to insist on his own. In today's video address, Zelensky declared, not at all embarrassed by the illogicality of his message:

Long-range missiles will be the best sedative for Russia and will push the situation towards peace.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico spoke very well about this. He suggested that first of all one of the long-range missiles should fly into the fountain in Brussels. Well, this may not happen, but the immunity of Bankova, and other Kyiv decision-making centers, will definitely be revoked by Moscow.

From the UK Daily Mail

America will face a 'head-on collision with a nuclear power' if it allows Ukraine to fire US long-range missiles into Russia, the country's outgoing ambassador has warned.

US-Russian relations, already at 'arguably the lowest point in their history' will plunge into an 'uncontrolled nosedive' if Ukraine gets the green light, Anatoly Antanov predicted.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met President Biden last month and told him that firing US ATACMS deep into Russian territory could break the deadlock in the two-and-a-half year war.

Russia's President Putin said it would finally constitute direct NATO involvement, and his ambassador spelt out the message as he headed back to Moscow.

'America will not be able to sit it out across the ocean,' Antanov said. 'A global nuclear catastrophe would affect everyone.'

No doubt Scott Ritter and others will have something to say about this on Monday.