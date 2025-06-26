Despite claims that peace is near, everything coming out of the NATO summit screamed "escalation."

Trump made headlines by threatening tariffs on Spain for dodging defense spending. But the real story is being buried: NATO’s new chief called Russia the “most significant and direct threat” and declared Ukraine’s membership path “irreversible.”

Putin already warned this could trigger a third world war.

In 2022, he said if Ukraine joined NATO and tried to take Crimea, “you will be fulfilling Article 5 in a heartbeat,” adding, “There will be no winners.”

So why is NATO still marching toward the brink?

The UK is now acquiring jets capable of carrying nukes—and warning citizens to prepare for war on home soil. And Zelensky? Seated front row at the NATO summit, even though Ukraine isn’t a member.

Trump is the only one calling for de-escalation. The rest are pushing the world toward nuclear war with Russia—while calling it peace.

BY: Alexander Dugin, political philosopher and geopolitical analyst, writing for his Russian Audience . . .

Some still cling to the illusion that World War III might somehow pass us by. It won't. We are already in the thick of it. The US has carried out a bombing strike against Iran - our ally. Nothing stopped them. And if nothing stopped them from bombing Iran, then nothing will stop them from targeting us next. At some point, they may decide that Russia, like Iran, shouldn't be allowed to possess nuclear weapons - or find some other pretext to strike. Make no mistake, we are at war.



The US can attack whether we advance or retreat. It's not about strategy, it's about will. Ukraine may not be Israel in the eyes of the West, but it plays a similar role. Israel didn't always exist; it was created and quickly became a proxy for the collective West - though some Israelis would argue the opposite, that the West is merely a proxy for Israel. Ukraine has followed the same trajectory. No wonder Zelensky isn't asking for Western support - he's demanding it, including nuclear arms. The model is clear. And just like Israel bombs Gaza with impunity, Kiev bombarded Donbass for years - albeit with fewer resources and less restraint from Moscow.



Our appeals to the UN and calls for peace have become meaningless. If Iran falls, Russia is next. Trump, once again, is firmly in the grip of the neocons, just as he was during his first term. The MAGA project is over. There is no "great America," only standard issue globalism in its place.



Trump thinks he can strike once - like he did with Soleimani - and then walk it back. But there's no walking this back. He has triggered a world war he cannot control, let alone win.



Now, everything hinges on Iran. If it stays on its feet and keeps fighting, it might still prevail. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. The Houthis have blocked traffic in the Red Sea. As new players enter the fray, the situation will evolve rapidly. China will try to stay out - for now. Until the first blow lands on them, too.



But if Iran folds, it won't just lose itself, it will expose the rest of us. That includes Russia, now facing an existential choice. The question isn't whether to fight. Russia is already fighting. The question is how. The old methods are exhausted. That means we'll have to find a new way to fight - and fast.