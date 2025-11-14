OP-ED: NATO spent $400B, armed 32 countries to the teeth, and still got humiliated by the glorified “gas station” they mocked for decades!!

Now, Finland’s defense minister is lashing out at China because he can’t face the truth: Russia crushed the West’s entire Ukraine project, and the people who promised “as long as it takes” are choking on their own failure.



What Antti Hakkanen calls “China massively financing Russia’s war chest” is nothing but the howl of a man watching the myth collapse. He’s not revealing Chinese financial aid, it doesn’t exist; he’s mourning. Mourning the fantasy that Western sanctimony could bend Eurasia into submission. Mourning the delusion that sanctions would break Russia. Mourning the fairy tale that Europe’s rusted militaries, hollow economies, and performative moralism could stop a country that actually knows how to fight.

When a $400B project collapses in real time, projection becomes doctrine. We in the collective West were humiliated so badly by the “gas station,” let’s blame China . . . then it doesn’t sound quite as humiliating. That western ROI is absolutely humiliating for the West.



While these ministers flail, the truth they avoid is the truth they fear: Russia didn’t just survive the siege, it grew stronger, and is now an economic superpower, thanks to European sanctions. Production up. Trade soaring. A yuan–ruble axis that outflanks the dollar-euro Ponzi. An army that out-produces all of NATO’s munitions lines combined. And a political class that didn’t buckle when every Western capital bet the house on collapse.

The West is left blaming Beijing, because blaming themselves would mean facing the magnitude of their humiliation.



Yet beneath all this geopolitical cope lies the ugliest truth of all, the industrial-scale laundering that turned Ukraine into a gold rush for Western contractors and Ukrainian elites.

While Ukrainian soldiers bled in mud, their presidential inner circle lined pockets with wartime energy contracts, nuclear-grid kickbacks, and foreign aid skimmed through shell firms that all led back to the same small circle of insiders. Golden toilets. Monaco apartments Offshore accounts fattened while families froze in high-rise stairwells during blackouts.

One day, when this war finally ends and the spell breaks, Ukraine’s own citizens will turn around and see who sold them to the highest bidder. Not Moscow. Not Beijing. But the very handlers who promised salvation and delivered only debt, depopulation, and graves. There is no amnesty in history for leaders who steal from their own dead.



Finland isn’t sounding an alarm, it is confessing defeat. Because if a “gas station with nukes” can defeat 32 NATO militaries, devour $400B in Western investment, and still push relentlessly through Pokrovsk, then it isn’t a gas station at all — it’s a civilization with a memory, a spine, and an economy immune to Western fantasies. What broke wasn’t Russia. What broke was the illusion that the West still commands the world.



And here’s the real sting: China didn’t break NATO’s strategy, NATO’s arrogance did.



A hubris so blinding they mistook their own propaganda for reality. A delusion so deep they believed history had ended. A failure so absolute the only thing left is to blame the rising world for refusing to drown with them.



That’s the verdict of this war. Not just defeat, exposure. And no minister in Helsinki can spin that away.

- Gerry Nola