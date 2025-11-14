Seemorerocks

Analitykiem
4h

Gary, that's an excellent analyzation. The president of Finland sold out his country. When the war ends he should be brought to trial for endangering his people. Russia was not bothering him or Helsinki. Yet, he joined the likes of Macron, Starmer, Mark Rutte, Kaja Kallas and Ursula von de Leyen.

GOLLWOODS
4h

The western leaders are corrupt stooges for oligarchs. Now the US is talking about a base near Gaza. It will be a false flag to blame Iran so the US can go on an offensive against Iran.

If that does happen then homeland terrorist attacks here in the US can be blamed on Iran, then the US will use a nuke. Making it clear to China and Russia that the US has lost its fucking mind

