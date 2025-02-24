Germany’s new leader, Friedrich Merz, is the closest I’ve seen to a faceless leader like East Germany’s Erich Honecker.
Already, they are acting like the Stasi and I don’t expect this to change
German voters ousted Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats in yesterday’s election. The new chancellor will most likely be Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s conservative CDU party. Mr. Merz vowed on Monday to build a conservative-moderate ruling majority. That didn’t surprise anybody. It is what he said about NATO that shocked many people. The German conservative, who is not a fan of Donald Trump, said Europe must build up its own military defenses as he had “no illusions at all about what is coming out of America.” Mr. Merz went on to say that NATO could be radically different, possibly dissolved, by June 2025.
I'm rather astounded!! I didn't vote in this last election: too many warning signs blinked like driving through the night desert and seeing a neon sign blinking in the distance. I did vote for Trump in 2016 and 2020 specifically because I wanted U.S. forces out of Syria and NATO disbanded. Thus, I have to laugh. I never thought that NATO might become disbanded by the participants themselves!
Great! May it die a quick death, never to resurface again.