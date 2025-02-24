Germany’s new leader, Friedrich Merz, is the closest I’ve seen to a faceless leader like East Germany’s Erich Honecker.

Already, they are acting like the Stasi and I don’t expect this to change

German voters ousted Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats in yesterday’s election. The new chancellor will most likely be Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s conservative CDU party. Mr. Merz vowed on Monday to build a conservative-moderate ruling majority. That didn’t surprise anybody. It is what he said about NATO that shocked many people. The German conservative, who is not a fan of Donald Trump, said Europe must build up its own military defenses as he had “no illusions at all about what is coming out of America.” Mr. Merz went on to say that NATO could be radically different, possibly dissolved, by June 2025.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/24/25