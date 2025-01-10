A homeless man allegedly trying to start a fire with a blowtorch was tackled and zip-tied by furious Los Angeles locals carrying out a citizen's arrest.

Locals claim the man was riding a bicycle around the Woodland Hills neighborhood on Thursday afternoon and carrying a large 'propane tank or a flamethrower'.

Community members claim they surrounded the man, brought him to the ground and detained him up with zip ties after they allegedly saw him trying to set fire to an object behind a vehicle.

According to Michael Yon

The guy reportedly had 5 cellphones in his name and had a pre-paid debit card from United Nations. I am IN the UN headquarters complex in Panama right now. Share this everywhere.

I’m not sure where he gets this from.

Here is his capture

Reports of looting

“There were like 100 men arriving in cars and on scooters trying to get into the houses.”

From Alex Jones

LA FIRESTORM UPDATE:

National Guard Deployed To Stop Looting & Assist Fire Department As Democrat Leaders Claim To Have Lost Control Of Emergency Alert System

But there’s “no proof” of anything - LAPD