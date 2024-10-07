National Guard Chinook helicopter's low landing at a relief camp in Western North Carolina resulted in over $100,000 in damage
A National Guard Chinook helicopter's low landing at a relief camp in Western North Carolina resulted in over $100,000 in damage, ripping apart tents, supplies, and vehicles, and sending three people to the hospital.
When confronted, the officer in charge gave a casual "oops" and no details, leaving only the helicopter's tail number.
Later, a public affairs officer stepped in to apologize and offer information for filing a complaint.
Rubbing salt in the wound