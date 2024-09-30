There is so much to be said about this

More than 1,000 people have been reported unaccounted for in a devastated North Carolina county where 30 people have already been confirmed dead after Hurricane Helene, officials said Sunday.

Authorities in Buncombe County reported the horrifying toll in an emergency meeting announcing emergency medical shelters and ongoing rescue efforts in areas almost overwhelmed by stormwater.

They also announced a special website to appeal for help finding those unaccounted for — with “more than 1,000 reports so far,” one local official told the livestreamed meeting.

CATASTROPHIC Damage in Western, NC: -100 times WORSE than Katrina -Bodies lying everywhere. -Uncountable number of bodies trapped in cars. -THOUSANDS still missing. -NO Federal Aid -Media has been CRIMINALLY Silent. -Death Toll from Katrina about 1,600. This will be WAY past that.

More than 700 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard were sent to the Middle East on Saturday.

Biden just said there will be NO “ADDITIONAL “RESOURCES given to the areas pummeled by Hurricane Helene

There’s practically ZERO federal support to begin with!

Former President Donald Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday, bringing essential relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Helene. The aid package includes fuel, equipment, water, and other necessary items to assist the people of Georgia who were severely impacted by the hurricane. Trump’s efforts are part of a larger outreach to provide relief in hard-hit areas of the Southeast, which have faced severe devastation from the storm.

“We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday. The former president also mentioned that several local leaders and public officials, including Franklin Graham, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, and other state representatives, would be present during the relief operation

In 2005 Democracy Now! did excellent and extended coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

