For me, Nate Hagens is a very interesting thinker

This week Nate examines artificial intelligence through the metaphor of Icarus, asking what risks arise when we inject trillions of cognitive workers into a civilization that’s already in resource overshoot. Emphasizing that our society already largely ignores the depleting fossil energy that powers our lives, Nate traces how AI could amplify our economic growth imperative rather than help us escape it. He also touches on optimization – how solving solely for efficiency erodes the robustness and slack that allow our human systems to adapt to energy and material descent.



The latter part of Nate’s analysis turns toward risks related to power concentration and the downstream effects of increased societal integration of AI. He considers the long-term implications of trends like shrinking entry-level opportunities, mounting cognitive debt, and prose averaging out across research, media, and even everyday life. He also dives into potential nearer-term risks like the emergence of technofeudalism and decreasing costs of surveillance. Nate ends the episode by leaving the last risk unnamed, arguing that the most important consequence of transformative technology may be the one nobody can foresee.



How do AI “cognitive workers” interact with the logic of the economic Superorganism? What happens when a civilization optimized for growth without accounting for resilience introduces a technology such as AI? And can humanity choose a middle path when the systems driving AI are rewarded for extremes?

