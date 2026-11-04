Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1h

Irresponsible is a very tame word to describe Finlayson (of The Waitangi tribunal fiasco, and as for Goff, well Winston did pull him from his cushy job as Ambassador in London, rightly so). The language used is inflammatory and given the political landscape is on tenterhooks, THEY should both know better. Winston has ethical standards, these two do not obviously.

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RT
1h

Even more reason to vote New Zealand First, even though it is really just professional wrestling.

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