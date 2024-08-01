From Lebanese al-Mayadeen

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah tells Israelis and their backers that they must await Hezbollah's inevitable response to the assassination of Sayyed Fouad Shokor.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah confirmed on Thursday that the Israeli attack on Hareit Hreik in the southern suburbs of Beirut was an aggression targeting civilian buildings and killing civilians, not just an assassination operation.

The aggression resulted in the martyrdom of five civilians, three women, and two children, in addition to Iranian military advisor Milad Bidi.

In a speech delivered at a large funeral ceremony held for Hezbollah's assassinated top military leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Israeli regime tried to label its aggression as a "response" to the incident in Majdal Shams.

He reiterated that the Resistance has rejected this accusation and denied responsibility after a thorough investigation, adding that "we have the courage to take responsibility if it was our attack, even if it was a mistake, and we have precedents in this matter."

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah also emphasized that what the Israeli occupation committed "is not a reaction to what happened in Majdal Shams, but rather a claim, deception, and part of the war and battle," pointing out that the occupation "appointed itself as prosecutor, judge, and executioner."

Hezbollah's chief pointed out that "Israel cannot accept the hypothesis that the incident in Majdal Shams was due to an Israeli interceptor missile" despite the massive evidence suggesting it, which was even put forward by numerous military experts.

He affirmed that "the aim of accusing the Resistance is to incite sectarian strife between the [Druze] people of the occupied Golan and [Hezbollah] and behind it the Shiite sect, in order to undermine the most significant achievements of the al-Aqsa Flood" of unity and solidarity among Arabs and people of the region.

However, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that this strife was quelled and disabled "thanks to the awareness and firm positions of the leaders of the Druze community," extending his gratitude to the political and spiritual leaders of the Druze for their stance.

Elsewhere in his address, the leader of Hezbollah extended condolences to the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and the al-Qassam Brigades on the martyrdom of the head of the political bureau of the movement, Ismail Haniyeh, and his companion, Wasim Abu Shabaan, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, as a result of an Israeli attack.

The assassination of Haniyeh matter of Honor to Iran

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the Islamic Republic considers the killing of martyr Haniyeh as more significant than the aggression on its consulate in Syria.

He said that in addition to it being an infringement on Iran's national security and sovereignty, "the most important aspect is that Iran considers it to be an attack on its honor," pointing out the statement of Iran's leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who considered that the Israeli regime assassinated a "guest of the Islamic Republic".

"Do they imagine they can kill the leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Iran will remain silent?," Sayyed Nasrallah questioned, emphasizing that "Israel" has crossed major red lines.

Sayyed Nasrallah continued: "For Israelis celebrating that they have assassinated Resistance prominent leaders in Beirut and Tehran and earlier attack Hodeidah... you will cry a lot because you do not realize which red lines you have crossed and [what] you have committed."

The Secretary-General underscored that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon entered the battle in support of Gaza "with faith in its morality, legitimacy, and importance," asserting that the Resistance "was not and will not be surprised by any price we might pay" while in this fight.

He added, "We are paying the price for supporting Gaza, and this is not the first [price we had to pay]; hundreds of our martyrs have fallen, including leaders, and we accept the price of the martyrdom of Sayyed Mohsen and those with him."

A new phase of operations

Announcing a new phase of the confrontation, Sayyed Nasrallah said: "We are facing a major battle where matters have surpassed the issue of support fronts," announcing, "We are in an open battle on all fronts, and it has entered a new phase." He emphasized that the escalation of the new phase "depends on the reactions of the [Israeli] occupation."

Reaffirming the Resistance Axis' position announced on the day of the Israeli war on Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah said that those who want to spare the region a larger and worse escalation, "must compel Israel to stop its aggression on the Gaza Strip," and that "there will be no solution except by stopping the aggression."

Following the Israeli aggression on Beirut, Hezbollah did not carry out any operations.

Sayyed Nasrallah announced that the Lebanese support front would return actively to what it was by Friday morning, explaining that attacks were paused until concluding the funeral processions of the martyred Hezbollah leader and Lebanese civilians.

However, he emphasized that the operations have "nothing to do with the response to the [assasination] of martyr Shokor".

Hezbollah's chief revealed that the group has been contacted by countries and parties around the world to either talk it out of responding or threaten against it, adding that Hezbollah made it clear that this is not up for debate.

He declared that the Israeli regime and its backers "must await our inevitable response" and that "there is no debate or argument about this."

"The decision is now in the hands of the frontline, its circumstances, and the opportunities it offers. We are looking for a solid and well-studied response, not a formal one."

Resistance grows with its martyrs

Speaking about martyred leader Sayyed Shokor, Hezbollah's chief said that the assassinated commander "oversaw the development of capabilities considered today among the most important within the Resistance's arsenal."

Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed, as evident by history, "the assassination of leaders does not affect the Resistance," noting that "experience shows that the Resistance grows and strengthens."

He assured the supporters of the Resistance that "we quickly fill any void created by the martyrdom of one of our leaders," pointing out that Hezbollah possesses "an excellent generation of leaders."

The assassination of leaders "will increase our determination, resolve, and will, and make us hold firmly to the rightfulness of our choice."

From Zero Hedge

Update(1635ET): Reports are emerging that Hezbollah has fired at least 60 rockets on northern Israel this evening, but the group is still signaling a 'limited' attack following Israel's killing of Nasrallah right-hand military adviser and officer Fuad Shukr, whose funeral was earlier in the day.

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation:



60 rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards the Western Galilee, and 15 of them were intercepted.

* * *

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a Thursday speech coming on the same day as the funeral of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr - who was slain in an Israeli airstrike on south Beirut on Tuesday - warned that Israel has crossed all "red lines" and thus the war has entered a "new phase".

"The enemy, and those who are behind the enemy, must await our inevitable response," he said in a speech video link broadcast at Shukr's funeral. Nasrallah starting years ago broadcasts his messages from secret, high-secure locations, given Israeli intelligence has long sought to track his whereabouts.

"You do not know what red lines you crossed," the Hezbollah leader said in reference to the separate strikes in Beirut and Tehran, the latter which killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.

Hezbollah had only in the last 24 hours belatedly confirmed Shukr's death, considered Nasrallah’s "right-hand man" - after his body was pulled from under the rubble of a destroyed building in a south Beirut neighborhood on Wednesday.

Israel had boasted that it had "eliminated" the Shia paramilitary group's "most senior military commander" - while initially Lebanese sources had denied it while seeking confirmation.

"We, on all the support fronts, have entered a new phase," Nasrallah said, also in reference to Iran-linked 'resistance' groups across the Middle East.

It didn't take long for Hezbollah to unleash its first big salvo of rockets in past 48 hours against Israel's Galilee region:

#BREAKING Hezbollah launched a massive rocket launch on Israel.



This is the first attack by Hezbollah in the last 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/TNhJyChmHx — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 1, 2024

Overall, the speech while stern still suggested that Hezbollah wishes to keep the war 'limited' and contained, which has been the case over the past ten months of war. Still he vowed that vengeance is coming:

Nasrallah said unnamed countries had asked his group to retaliate in an "acceptable" way - or not at all. But he said it would be "impossible" for the group not to respond. "There is no discussion on this point. The only things lying between us and you are the days, the nights and the battlefield," Nasrallah added in a threat to Israel.

He stressed that "The response will come, whether spread out or simultaneously." He described that the "enemy" has "opened a problem with everyone" and they do not know where the response will come from.

Iran too, is mulling a direct response. Nasrallah alluded to this in the following at one point in the address: "Do they imagine that they will kill Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and that Iran will remain silent?"

Al Jazeera has described the following scenes in Iran's capital on Thursday:

Thousands have poured into the streets of Tehran to join the funeral procession of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as Iran weighs its options after promising to avenge his assassination. The bodies of Haniyeh and his bodyguard, who was killed alongside him in a strike blamed on Israel, were marched amid chants in the capital. Flags of Palestine, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Hamas were seen as organizers handed out posters of Haniyeh. Banners honored the Palestinian leader and the late Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a United States strike in 2020, among others. "Avenging the blood of the guest is with the host, the world is waiting," read the headline of the ultraconservative Keyhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s supreme leader. Aerial footage from the funeral ceremony for #Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in #Iran’s capital, Tehran. pic.twitter.com/iowUO5aHQR — Iran Nuances (@IranNuances) August 1, 2024

Israeli leadership has in response warned of all-out war if Iran attacks Israel, and yesterday Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the US military would help Israel defend itself if it came under attack by Tehran. Presumably this would involve anti-air intercept assistance and the scrambling of fighter jets.

TEXT (OR HIGHLIGHTS) FROM SAYYED HASSAN NASRALLAH'S SPEECH

Taken from the channel, Lebanese Updates, @LebUpdate , on Telegram

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: Before I begin our topic concerning martyr Hajj Mohsin, I must extend my condolences and congratulations to our brothers in the Hamas movement and the Al-Qassam Brigades on the martyrdom of Brother Ismail Haniyeh

The goal of the enemy was the assassination of the leader, Hajj Mohsen. A building full of women and children was targeted in the suburb, which led to the death of 3 women, two boys, and the martyrdom of an Iranian brother and Hajj Fouad, as well as and dozens of wounded.

I address all the families of the martyrs, from whom we have only heard expressions of pride. I extend my condolences and blessings to them.

What happened in the suburb was aggression, targeting civilian buildings, killing civilians, and targeting a senior leader in the resistance.

The enemy stated days before its aggression that what it would do was a retaliation, and we do not accept this description at all. What happened is part of the Israeli-American war on our region.

The enemy is carrying out the greatest deception and falsification by accusing our martyr of being the killer of Majdal Shams’ children.

Our internal investigation confirms that we have nothing to do with what happened in Majdal Shams, and the enemy has appointed himself as public prosecutor, judge, and executioner.

Israel cannot accept the hypothesis that the cause of what happened in Majdal Shams was an Israeli interceptor missile. Their accusing Hezbullah of what happened in Majdal Shams is unjust and unacceptable, and aims to exonerate the enemy’s army of what happened.

The goal of accusing the resistance of what happened in Majdal Shams is sectarian strife. Thanks to the awareness and firm positions of the political and spiritual leaders of the noble Druze sect, the strife has been eliminated.

I extend my condolences to the families of the martyrs in Majdal Shams

The aggression against Beirut's southern suburb is not a response to what happened in Majdal Shams, but rather it is part of the aggression and the battle on the enemey's northern front.

We entered this battle believing in its morality, righteousness, and importance. We were not surprised and we will not be surprised by any price we might pay in this battle.

We are facing a major battle in which matters have gone beyond the issue of support fronts. We are in an open battle on all fronts and it has entered a new phase.

Did they think that they could kill Commander Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and keep Iran silent? Iran sees the assassination of Haniyeh as an attack on its national security and sovereignty, and most importantly, it considers the assassination an attack on honor.

You may laugh a little now but you will weep a lot because you do not know which red lines you have crossed.

We, on all support fronts, have entered a new phase, and its escalation depends on the enemy’s reactions. The enemy must wait for the anger and revenge of the honorable people in this nation.

Assassinating leaders does not affect the resistance, and experience indicates that the resistance is only growing and strengthening. The assassination of the martyr Fouad Shukr will increase our resolve, steadfastness, and will only make us more adherent to our correct choices.

I reassure the resistance community that we are rushing to fill any void that occurs with the martyrdom of one of our leaders, and we have an excellent leadership generation.

The martyr Fouad Shukr was the leader of the group that went to Bosnia to support Muslims in the early 1990s. He raised and taught many of our mujahedeen. We cannot list the full extent of his achievements, as the battle is ongoing and the enemy may benefit from these details.

Pressuring the fronts to make the resistance in Gaza surrender will be of no use and it will not surrender. There will be no solution without stopping the aggression against Gaza.

Starting tomorrow morning, we will return to work normally within the Gaza Support Front, and this has nothing to do with the response to the assassination of Hajj Fouad.

The enemy and those standing behind him must await our response that will inevitably come, God willing, and between us and you will be the days, the nights, and the battlefield.

The axis of resistance and for many years has been fighting with anger, reason, and wisdom, and has the ability

The decision is now in the hands of the field, its circumstances and opportunities, and we are looking for a real and very thoughtful response and not a formality.

And we are still in the days of Muharram, to recall what Sayyeda Zainab said [he adjusts the quote to suit current events], plan your stratagem, strive to your maximum, and put your best efforts Netanyahu but, by Allah, neither will you be able to erase the memory of our martyrs nor can you destroy our revelation, nor can you reach our heights, and your shame [for killing Husayn] cannot be washed out. Your idea is nothing but wrong, your days are numbered, and your gathering will soon disperse - the day when the herald will announce: Verily the curse of Allah is on the oppressors!"

And to our martyrs I do not say farwell, but until we meet again.

— End of speech. It was shorter than usual but covered all points that needed to be covered. Funeral processions continued afterwards.