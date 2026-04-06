Narrative lies revealed
Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,M.Sc.,DPT.@drhossamsamy65
⛔️Another evidence of the lies we are exposed to by this failing administration ‼️ ⛔️ The rescue of the second pilot gets so much more interesting when you realize he walked 110 miles in a single day to get to his location from crash sight and other pilot‼️
10:26 PM · Apr 5, 2026 · 31K Views
65 Replies · 318 Reposts · 744 Likes
Well Ghosta, perhaps an apology to Robin is due ...
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/its-official-us-boots-on-ground-deep?img=https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F4decd9ee-89c5-4b5e-bbd0-f496c77822e8_2722x1729.png&open=false
Perhaps he ejected first as instructed by his pilot. Think before you share this.