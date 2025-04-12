Share this postSeemorerocks Narcissism, anyone?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNarcissism, anyone?Robin WestenraApr 12, 20253Share this postSeemorerocks Narcissism, anyone?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareThe other side has leaders. We have Trump.Apart from all the broken promises he does have one thingDefending narcissism. And we thought the US might have a better press secretary than the Biden administration.3Share this postSeemorerocks Narcissism, anyone?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
Comically grandiose.