NAPTHA: the hidden ingredient in the "everything crisis"Robin WestenraApr 09, 202623ShareThis is a fascinating discussion that recommend to everyone. It is a warning to everyone.This marks a collapse of the moder.n industrial society if it continues. And it is.Deirdre’s SubstackNaphtha: The Hidden Bottleneck in the “Everything Crisis”As I was packing feijoas into a plastic freezer bag, I was reminded of something easy to forget: that bag exists because of oil. One of its products is naphtha…Read morea day ago · 10 likes · 6 comments · Deirdre Kent23Share