“While President Trump’s base cheers on every report of USAID corruption and overreach, Dr. Wolf warns that these headlines, though compelling, might distract from a serious problem.
Drawing on her experience as a tech CEO and political analyst, Dr. Wolf explains what is at stake—ranging from conflicts of interest involving Musk and Tom Krause, CEO of Citrix, to the ease with which valuable, protected data could be machine-read and exported to third parties. She also highlights the potential breaches of security surrounding critical government IP and software, as well as the fact that Musk and his team (along with their associates) now have a snapshot of tax records, contracts, and payments belonging to their competitors.
We can root out corruption while still protecting the cybersecurity of the world’s most valuable dataset.”
I skimmed here and there through Wolf's video. I find extremely interesting the people who are offering these sorts of criticisms. The rest of us Americans have known for a very long time that "something wasn't right." Yet, we had all these officials, departmental secretaries, etc. who "swore allegiance to the U.S. and U.S. Constitution." Didn't do much good...did it? We've seen layer after layer of corruption, which resulted in the hogtying of news, policies, and legislation, uncovered which was leveraged against the U.S. citizen...which culminated in the Biden Administration with DEI-transgender-mandated vaccination-Green Energy-WEF policies forced on citizens. She cites Fauci as one example of someone who can be "held accountable." Really? When will Fauci ever face justice? I suspect not very soon. I'll be surprised (and pleasantly) if he does.
Are risks involved? Of course. How will anyone assess or reveal corruption except an outsider? Committees? Commissions? Don't make me laugh. They're all insiders all who will obfuscate and connive to protect their friends' and their own interests.
Look at Mike Benz's interview with Rogan today. Benz pinpoints the inception as 1948 with startlingly accuracy. The year I was born...so 76 years ago. That's how deep the corruption and current Deep-State Bureaucracy extends.
Tear it all down.
The AI-digital world is coming because of people--not one individual. If YOU accept AI and YOU willingly accept ideas like "Covid passports," then YOU create such a society.