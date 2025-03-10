Naomi Wolf and Bannon are beginning a conversation on “sovereign AI” for every country, with a focus on the US. One important thing to consider: In Washington state, since the year 2013, (under Governor Inslee), our court dockets were found to be continually altered. The data was and is NOT pristine. It is altered to create false narratives. This data is supposed to be pristine. But again, it is not, it is illegally altered and the Judicial system in Washington state has looked the other way, as this is occurring, and are playing along. This has HUGE ramifications for the data AI consumes. IF politically motivated data is fed into our sovereign AI, entire histories will be mis-told. This can also occur in engineering. Pristine data is a concept that does NOT exist. We need paper archives overseen by honorable individuals—humans, which can then be fed into the sovereign databases for AI. Just as the internet and places like Wikipedia became understood overtime to be unreliable, so too can AI. It “hallucinates” as well. Anyone who uses it regularly on complex documents understands this. Are the hallucinations purposeful? We don’t know.

Dr. Naomi Wolf joined War Room with Steve Bannon and the two discussed tech oligarchs’ desire to replace workers with AI.

“You are over in India right now getting an eye-opening, an awakening experience I take it ma’am in artificial intelligence?” Bannon asked.

“What I have seen in the last two days here at the India Today conclave in Delhi is pretty stunning,” Wolf said.

“They are planning for a completely other world for us,” Wolf continued.

“These tech insiders who are handling and planning AI are so happy and so cheerful and empowered about what they are planning for the rest of us because in their mind, the battle is already won and they are the ones who hold all the power,” Wolf said.

“They are saying it’s not even a matter of months. The changes are so fast with this technology, it’s a matter of weeks and days for the changes,” Wolf warned.

“What they are preparing for and planning for now is a world almost without workers,” Wolf continued.

Dr. Wolf warned that AI replacement is not just for one specific field but may affect many different professions.

“That’s not just in one field. It’s in every field. We heard presentations about AI kind of replacing teachers and graduate students at Harvard,” Wolf said.

“We heard about AI in healthcare replacing nurses essentially,” Wolf continued.

“What people really have to understand is they are not thinking futuristically; it’s more like the day after tomorrow, 85 percent of the workers in job after job after job including coding, and you know FAA, and real estate, and healthcare will not have any purpose,” Wolf warned.

“These insiders are looking at a world to which most people don’t have a social role as workers anymore,” Wolf said.

Dr. Wolf also emphasized the importance of the United States having its own sovereign AI.

“The ownership of the AI is so critical that you can’t just leave it to the private sector. Whoever has the best AI, owns everything, right? Wins all the wars. So, what we haven’t heard in the United States is that there is an arms race for nations and governments to create and own their own artificial intelligence,” Wolf continued.

“We need our own sovereign AI,” Wolf warned.