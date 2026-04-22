The following is a long interview so I have taken some time to take out of it what I regard as some of the most important parts.

Jesse Beltran starts by talking about the phenomenon of Havana Syndrome which has been written up as if it only affected diplomats, CIA agents in the US and no one else and was attributable to a foreign actor.

None of this is true and now what was restricted to some people (and he tells their stories in great detail ) having involuntary implants put in theior bodies that could, once they were detected, could be removed.

The situation has changed radically since 2020.

John Hall

Back in 2010 used a device called uh a general frequency detector was a JM20 Pro

John Hall was doing is he was testing to see if there was any type of emissions he can detect around the human body and he was coming up with positive results. And I said, “Well, isn’t that enough for them to go to their general practitioner and get further diagnostics to see why, you know, there might be an emission around the human body at these very specific vocal areas?” And he said, “No, what is happening is that as soon as they talk about the auditory symptom, they’re immediately railroaded into the mental health industry, either force mismedicated or force institutionalized, and further victimizing them.”

So, you’re you’re you’re scanning them and they’re emitting certain signals in certain areas of their body where the body couldn’t naturally produce those signals.

If there was an anomaly, an unusual area, 100% of the time when I asked, “Did you have a medical procedure there?” They always said yes. But back then we could tell whether you were military, were you an an incarcerated person or the general population based on the pattern that was coming out. And back then only only a few locations, you know, on the what was high was maybe 8 to 10 locations coming up positive, but on average four to six is what we would find.

Prior to the pandemic, if you did not have symptoms and you asked me to test you, you always came up negative. If you were non-symptomatic prior to that that event, um um if you didn’t have symptoms, I didn’t expect to find anything

BONNIE KELLERBY

Bonnie Kellerby had three non-consensually implanted bio sensors, non-consensually implanted, removed from her person.

Bonnie Kellerby, by the way, was diagnosed with schizophrenia

Photographic images of what was removed from Bonnie show they have nanowires.

Bonnie Kellerby was synthetically had mental illness synthetically induced in her because the way our system analyzes uh and defines what mental illness is at that point

Brutal directed energy weapon systems that are designed to incapacitate. Wounded by a secret weapon, individual over a certain period of time will produce psychological and physical reactions. I immediately felt fullness in my head, a full body conversion, and just a piercing headache, like someone squeezing your head. Absolutely lifealtering. The incidents became known as Havana syndrome. Directed energy attacks on US soil. It was happening not only to our diplomats, it’s happening to the best of our best in the FBI, the CIA, and now congressional members in Congress. It is essentially a declaration of war against the United States

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: A First Look At The Upcoming Documentary Film “Nano Sapiens” Which Reveals The Covert Microchipping Of The World’s Population From The Director Of Died Suddenly, Jesse Beltran

https://banned.video/watch?id=68e812083e6012fd53553611

JOSE DELGADO

There was project 95 out of MK Ultra, and that was where they were implanting brain chips into dogs and and and other animals in order to make them a weapon to control them to be basically attack weapons.

José Delgado put a and when they mastered that, they put a José Delgado developed a brain implant that he can put into a bull. and he got into the arena with a bull and it would charge at him and he would press a button and then it would become docile. It would stop the charge

DR BACHELET

Now, in 2013, a gentleman by the name of Dr. Bashelet.

He was in Israel giving a TED talk at from his university.

He says,

“I just brought this from my lab and he’s holding up a 1 cc syringe and he says in the syringe are a thousand billion robots that he just brought back from his lab.” .

A trillion robots that self-replicate, self assemble, cross the blood brain barrier, and will do whatever they’re programmed to do.

Even crazier, he talks about how he teaches his students in the lab how to control these robots once they’re in a host with a a joystick or your Xbox controller.

POST-PANDEMIC

Now, everyone is lighting up, okay?

Specifically those who live in these inner cities uh uh where there’s 5G, 6G, completely bombarded by RF emissions.

Those who are doing better than most are those who live in remote areas, live a very organic lifestyle, don’t go see the doctor very often, don’t take vaccines, don’t do anything.

They just live off of Mother Earth, and and are physically active.

Those are the ones they’re still coming up positive, but in much fewer locations than the majority of people.

I’m about to do a study where we’re taking these very isolated groups like the Amish, for example. We’re going to get the opportunity to test them to see if they’re lighting up like the general population.

Big pharma has taken control and weaponized the med medical system against us

The medical system has been weaponized against humans and the whole agenda is about the ROI.

How do we maintain and make a profit?

So medicine today is to have recurring revenue system and that’s keeping people sick, not curing them, not preventing illnesses, but keeping them medicated and and that really is how the system has been.

It’s no longer prophylactic and you and if you are a licensed medical practitioner who goes outside of that protocol, guess what happens? They go after your medical license and they take your your ability to provide a living for your family

AJ - CIA Operative Breaks Silence on Directed Energy Weapons and Havana Syndrome

Sean Ryan did an interview with a CIA agent named AJ who was subjected to the Havana syndrome and talked about the debilitating effects that happened to him and there are some other CIA agents and FBI agents that this has happened to

Ralph Hassel

Jesse Beltran went to England to interview an M16 agent who had high security clearance.

He was in the Middle East. He headed platoon in Somalia city. We verified all of his documentations, everything that he had told us, and then we had dug in deeper and found out some things that he did not tell us, and we verified that, too.

So, the guy’s the real deal.

And this is a good time to go into this gentleman who reached out to me.

He’s not an American hero, but he’s a UK hero.

He’s an MI6 agent, which is equivalent to the CIA here in the United States. And by the way, he has GS14 clearance.

And for those of you don’t who don’t know what a GS14 clearance is equal to, that’s a lieutenant colonel. Okay.

My name is Ralph Hassel. I’m a British citizen after graduating from Oxford University with a degree in chemistry. I was coerced into becoming an intelligence asset here in the United Kingdom. The “work” that I’ve been doing involved a lot of technology that became known as related to Havana syndrome. There are several flavors of this technology. It is not just for surveillance - fairly brutal directed energy weapon systems that are designed to incapacitate. So in my case, it is a dental implant which I had absolutely no need for and in fact the X-rays show that it is an weird-shaped object that is in my upper right molar. I think it is completely fair to describe this technology as a means of synthetic telepathy. It has been used against me. They wanted me to use this system for communications. It can provide a digital signal of your internal monologue. It was absolutely clear as day voice of one of my handlers to explain to me “this is what we’ve got, this is where we’re going with this and actually we think you’re going to like it in the end so just stick with it.” And I was shocked and I was furious. I had, what I then came to understand, was a common attack vector which is that I was at the sink (and I think that’s been the case of a number of people who have reported). I was washing my hands so clearly there is conductive effect metal sink and so on and then suddenly I just heard the crackle of electricity around my the back of my head, but it was incredibly powerful and it knocked me to the floor. I couldn’t breathe. It took me years to recover, but I was fortunate enough to do so and I’m fortunate that I didn’t die. And that was the introduction to the alternative version. And that was not by my own government,

But the the things that should stand out about Ralph is that he said it was a two-way communication system, synthetic telepathy.

A lot of the agents are now required to take on this new system but he says it’s multifaceted and and what he meant by that is that if you are an asset or an agent and you don’t follow protocol you step out of line or you’re not doing what you’re being told to do it then becomes a torture device.

And what are the symptoms?

The exact same symptoms that the Havana syndrome victims or HI victims complain about.

Greg Edgreen

Colonel Edgreen testified in front of Congress that this is happening on every continent with the exception of Antarctica. We now know there are claims that there are workers there who are claiming that they’re suffering from the same symptoms.

Jesse Beltran goes on:

Recently there was an experiment done where they erased the memory sets of individuals and imprinted memory sets of Disney characters that were never Disney characters. Took them to Disneyland, had people get in the costumes, and you could not convince these people that these characters were never Disney characters.

My voice is a frequency and because I’m trained and if I was unethical, I could covertly sure get people to have false memories and to erase memories

if you heard in the news recently, we found that pilot needle in the haystack in the mountains.

Do you know how we found him? Well, how did we find him?

Well, because they were emitting a signal that could probably or they were tele telepathically synthetically communicating. They read the heartbeat signature on him

the heartbeat is just as unique as your fingerprint or your Irish scan. So basically, you could be walking through an airport and they could just be scanning your heartbeat and and knowing who you are if there’s anything on record, which there is.

Dr. Cruz and the destruction of earth’s magnetic field

We are in the sixth extinction event. That’s what’s happening. And we’re going to be the animals that get taken out first. The animals that are going to survive this event are going to be underneath the ocean. The magnetic shield of Earth protects us from dutyium coming down from space and tridium. You can go from having normal cognition in literally three or four months to being completely on. The doctors are going to be impent to fix this. The magnetic shield of the earth has changed in Siberia, 335 nanoteslar in 20 years. Just so you know, that’s 320 million years of change prior to this. I didn’t think it was possible for the earth to change this fast. But there is something that’s happening to the things that live on top of this planet that are signalling what’s going down inside the planet. So what am I telling you? It’s happening way faster than even I thought. And I know the government knows this and I know they’re planning for it. That’s why they’re building a bunker under the White House. But guess what? The White House is not where you want to be. You want to be in a place where the magnetic flux is off the chain so that you keep the vortex going. But they’re too stupid to know that. They’re pushing the space thing because they think they need to get somewhere else. I don’t think they have as much time anymore. I think they thought they had more time than they do. When you get duterrated or triviated, you are more EMF sensitive - autism, more infertility, more neurodegeneration. And when you understand the fertility part, the leptin melanocortin pathway is what controls fertility and fecundity. That’s how you know this is an extinction event. It is going after our ability to have children. Why? Because the mother spins its deuterium into the baby. The baby then deuterates all these CH3s. And remember people that are hypermethylated. They also get cancer. So, do I believe that childhood cancers are going to explode in places that have low magnetic flats? The answer is yes. And I think what governments are worried about, this information gets out, you’re going to have 8 billion people wanting to go to certain places and then guess what? All hell’s break going to break loose. This is the reason why I think digital ID is in, because they want to control people from leaving and not going international. There’s going to be certain places where fucking everybody’s going to go. And then remember what happens then? Then you outstrip resources. And you know what it becomes then? It becomes you two in the Pacific Ocean. He’s drowned and you save him and you’re a good swimmer. He can take you down. That’s how a government thinks. Remember, they’re thinking about their survival. The takeaway from this is, learn about your local magnetic field and then understand, this vortex is tied to this magnetic field, but it’s also tied to the sun.

So this goes to the core of what some people call the geophysical event the which it might not be a singular event but it’s an event period that we’re in where circumstances change so fast.

So, what Dr. Cruz discloses is that most of North America is going to be wiped away from this event. There will only be a couple of safe areas in the United States. And crazy enough, it’s Bill Gates territory, Seattle. the northwest there. That’s going to be a safe place to be and there are going to be green zones

He shared with me that you know that it’s the magnetos the the North Pole is shifting at approximately he said 33.2 2 km per year and I fact checked everything that he said and you know I was surprised that it’s actually higher 42.3 42.3 km that’s what I found too, which is over 120 miles a year it’s shifting and then you you put in the adjunct of you know we’re losing the protection of our force field.

So you now put that in conjunction with 5G and 6G towers.

Guess what’s happening in those regions, it’s a synergistic effect and it’s accelerating the process.

No matter how hard you try, you’re never going to convince them. So, this is why I say it is highly probable that we’re going to find out that is all one system and it’s all tied to the same thing, including the so-called alien abductions.

Dr. Cruz shared with me.

He goes,

“That may be the ultimate scenario we’re dealing with. Man is trying to replace God with this AI God. And what happens when we start to lose our force field and you only have these few green zones?”

He says it could be and and you know, we’re heading towards what Mars is today, but we could get hit with a solar flare that completely wipes out all electricity and all electronics on this planet.

And guess what?

We’re back to square one.

We’re back to the caveman days again. And that may be God’s ultimate plan

The Cures Act

President Obama instituted the 21st Century Cures Act, and that was sold marketed to the American people as a way to the to fight the opioid epidemic crisis. But hidden in that was section 3024.

Under section 3024, it specifically says it is legal to non-consensually experiment on US citizens without their consent as long as it doesn’t exceed minimal risk criteria

Just before this, the transition into President Trump’s administration, the Biden administration extended those protections to private enterprises who were doing experimentation for them.

So it is a co-opeartion between federal government and the private sector

PRIVATE-PUBLIC PARTNERSHIP

At some point, they funnel these findings into the private sector and go into the and and the private sector starts monetizing this and and bringing this to market and doing these experiments and then it goes back to the government in a beautiful, cruel partnership

You have these agencies who have been given so much power and so much wealth by the way because of us.

This is a worldwide agenda that transcends national governments, you know, and and national programs and that it is in my estimation it is part of this hive mind you know goal that has a one a one clear supercomputer if you will and AI that runs the whole thing and we’re all nodes on it and we’re controlled by it fully.

THIS IS INTERNATIONAL

The United States has the ability, China has the ability, the UK has the ability, Russia has the ability. they have been at the forefront of these types of technologies um for a long time and India does now.

What’s even more interesting is a study just came out of Russia recently where they are able to isolate specific areas of the human brain down to each section frontal lobe, parietal lobe, occipital lobe, right occipital, left occipital, and utilizing the terrahertz range, the frequencies in the terrahertz to manipulate your memories sets, to get you to see visualizations, get you to hear things, um, all of these things.

TESTING

They’re you know that one there is around $20,000 US. Um, It was originally designed to find oxidation on airplanes.

You know, that would be important. You don’t want rust on on things that fly up in the sky. But serendipitously they discovered that it will also detect electronic components that have silicon-based, not silicone.

It’s actually silicon-based uh materials which are in all electronic components.

Neolyte - Z

Jesse Beltran talks about solutions and only comes up with one, what he calls,”band-aid”

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/mp/INSPIRED

….They were just basically trying to make a dime on on people who were suffering.

But this organization actually had peer-reviewed studies. They had lab results and they had the data that showed that at least in the early studies that it was taking out graphene oxide out of blood levels and it wasn’t just it was continuous as long as they were taking this and it was called zeolyte Z.

I went there because I said, okay that’s impressive. If that’s the case, then I’m going to recommend to my clients, they they start trying it.

Prior to me going over there and doing the study, my clients were saying that they were seeing anywhere between a 50 and 70% reduction in their symptoms.

And I said, well, everyone’s telling me the same thing, so maybe there’s something to it.

So when I went there and and and took baseline studies um the average number of locations of these people who were non-symptomatic was approximately between 17 and 20 locations around the human body that were lighting up and the silicon load the so we added up the percentages overall was right around 1,200 to 40.

They were given 30 drops a day of the zeolyte and I came back 60 days later later to test everyone and the mean reduction. If you take out the two anomalies (and I’ll talk about what the anomalies were), was 80% reduction in silicon mode .

The number of locations in some cases dropped by 95% it was incredible I had never seen anything like it in my life and I was like okay finally there’s something at least as a band-aid because it’s not a complete solution.

The complete solution is to write an antivirus in code to make this stuff inert.

The nano stuff that is in their bodies belongs to THEM.

And crazy enough, we know how to do it, but I will be thrown in prison if I do it right now because it is illegal to sniff the data packets of those frequencies of the transmissions and decrypt it because that is proprietary intellectual property.

The solution

I believe there are two types of people in the world.

There are the people who are selfish and those who are selfless.

We need to band together with selfless people so that we can definitely give ourselves the best chance for everyone and no one human is playing God.

On the opposite side of that, we have these elites and people who are in power who want to covet this information, not disclose it so it doesn’t give us a fighting chance.

But we need to take our power back as a whole.

And for everyone out there listening, again, this isn’t about us.

If you are quiet and complicit, you are just as culpible.

You need to wake up.

You need to stand up.

You need to stand up for your children, your loved ones, your families, your friends, everyone that you care about.

I care about everyone.

Everyone has a chance to become different and become good.

And I’m pleading with everyone out there, please, please listen