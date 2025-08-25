DARPA and biotech pushing nanotech that can replicate, form its own neural networks, and even build internal AI.

This is transhumanism in action, and it’s already here. But here’s what I want you to remember: your body is divinely designed to heal and protect itself.

Even with these assaults, detoxification, fasting, cleansing, and strengthening your natural bioenergetic field can disrupt and remove what doesn’t belong.

Sabrina Wallace talks about the COVID-19 vaccine (Nanotechnology, Xenobot, AI, Internet of Bodies)

I had not heard of Sabrina Wallace so I looked her up.

Apart from saying her ideas are not part of mainstream scientific consensus it seems fairly factual.

Who Is Sabrina Wallace?

According to an in-depth feature in Medium, Wallace describes herself as a technologist and whistleblower, claiming to have been involved in DARPA-led experiments from a young age Medium. Her narrative blends personal testimony with discussions on advanced technologies, surveillance, and electronic warfare.

What Are “Nanobots” (and Related Concepts)?

The term “nanobots” isn’t widely recognized in mainstream tech—Wallace’s language appears to be more conceptual and provocative than technical. Here's a breakdown of her key ideas:

Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs): Wallace argues that our bodies—and the electric biofield surrounding them—act as nodes in a global telemetry network, connected via 5G/6G, acting as both conduits and targets in modern surveillance and warfare systems gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.comforbiddenknowledgetv.net.

“Humans now comprise trackable, hackable energy sources, communications channels… and nodes on the DoD’s GIG [Global Information Grid].” gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com

Quantum Dots (“Q dots”) & Nanotechnology: Wallace claims that “billions of nanobots” (quantum-dot labeling on cell membranes) are manipulating our bioelectric systems—transforming our own cells into chips and interfaces for these hidden networks forbiddenknowledgetv.netSubstack.

“Our cells are altered… Our cells that are changing the blood and fabricating strange tissues on command.” forbiddenknowledgetv.net

Mesh Networking via the “Golden Dome”: She uses this metaphor to describe the pervasive, invisible network of biometric sensing that, according to her, taps into and controls our physiology at a distance—turning bodies into nodes in a mesh system forbiddenknowledgetv.netgangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com.

“The Golden Dome is the mesh networking with bodies… The Body Area Networks are the number one biomedical telemetry point that they are using today.” forbiddenknowledgetv.net

Summary of Wallace’s Claims

ThemeDescriptionIdentitySelf-described DARPA test subject and whistleblower MediumTech FrameworkBody-based networks (WBAN), quantum dot interfaces, smart cell manipulation forbiddenknowledgetv.netgangstalkingmindcontrolcults.comNetwork ScopeA mesh of surveillance through the electromagnetic spectrum, involving major organizations like IEEE, DoD, and telecom firms gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.comforbiddenknowledgetv.netWarning MessageThat our physical bodies and biofields are being exploited as integrated interfaces in a covert technological grid forbiddenknowledgetv.netgangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com

Sabrina Wallace’s Story of DARPA Experimentation

1. Early Recruitment / Targeting

She claims that she was selected as a child (she mentions as early as the 1970s–80s) for experimental programs.

According to her, she was not recruited openly but covertly targeted through medical and technological means, without informed consent.

2. Experimentation Focus

She says the programs she was part of were run under DARPA and allied agencies and revolved around:

Human augmentation : turning biological systems into “living chips” through embedded nanotech.

Bio-electromagnetic manipulation : using the body’s natural biofield as a communications and control channel.

Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs) : embedding people in invisible surveillance/telemetry networks.

Nanobots / quantum dots: reprogramming cells, blood, and tissues so that they behave as networked sensors and processors.

She often describes this as “your cells are the chip”—that instead of implanting physical hardware, the technology uses self-assembling nanotech within the body.

3. Life as a Test Subject

She reports that for decades she lived under continuous monitoring and remote interference , experiencing direct manipulation of her physiology, emotions, and perception.

She connects this with the expansion of electronic warfare programs and claims her case shows how ordinary civilians were used as hidden testbeds for military R&D.

She also says she became disabled in 2004, which she attributes to the toll of sustained experimentation and bio-manipulation.

4. Electronic Warfare & Surveillance

Wallace ties her personal experience to a larger military-industrial system:

She claims DARPA’s research bled into the DoD’s Global Information Grid , where human beings are integrated as nodes .

She describes a “golden dome” mesh network in which human bodies, through their altered cells and biofields, are tracked and controlled.

5. Speaking Out

In recent years she has appeared in podcasts, alternative media, and whistleblower circles.

She frames her story not just as personal survival, but as a warning: that these experimental systems are scaling globally, blending nanotech, telecom (5G/6G), and biomedical networks.

Key Themes in Her Testimony

Involuntary participation: She emphasizes that she never consented to being a subject.

Integration of humans into machines: She says the research was about fusing biology and digital systems.

Ongoing harm: She presents herself as someone still surviving the aftereffects of these programs.

Exposure: Her goal is to inform the public of technologies hidden under benign labels like “smart health,” “nanomedicine,” or “bio-surveillance.”

Networking engineer Sabrina Wallace explains how in 1995 everyone’s body was tethered to data bases with our current cloud structure we have now. In 2011 the wireless body area network was working with the digital identifiers for universal basic income. The internet of everything is far more advanced than most people know and Sabrina Wallace reveals what is in store for control of the minds of humanity.