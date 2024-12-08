Yesterday, I expended the very little energy remaining to me to try and convey the horror that is unfolding in the Middle East.

I may not have bothered for all the attention it got.

Perhaps this might get your attention

Baba Vanga, the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," predicted that the fall of Syria would ignite a global war. Recent rebel advances in Aleppo have fueled these concerns. Vanga, who died in 1996, foresaw a conflict between the West and the East, triggered by Syria's collapse, potentially leading to a devastating World War III.

Across the globe, tensions are running dangerously high. The Israel-Palestine conflict continues to escalate, the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of resolution, and unrest in Syria adds to the growing instability. In this volatile atmosphere, the predictions of Baba Vanga, the famed mystic, for 2025 have drawn significant attention. "Nostradamus of the Balkans," Vanga had already predicted the fall of Syria. But what is more worrisome is that she predicted that the fall of Syria would trigger a devastating global war.



Syria, a country in the Middle East that shares borders with Turkey to the north, Iraq to the east and southeast, Lebanon to the west, and Israel to the southwest, is witnessing a renewed conflict in its 12-year-long civil war since the Arab Spring. Recently, a new rebel coalition launched a surprise offensive, the first of its kind since 2016, successfully capturing Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city.

As per reports from the Daily Star, militants affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a surprise offensive last week, seizing control of Aleppo International Airport along with large parts of the city. This development marks the first instance of insurgents capturing a major transport hub in the area.

Baba Vanga, who passed away in 1996, warned of a dire future tied to Syria’s fate. She prophesied, “When Syria falls, a great war between the West and the East will follow. In the spring, a conflict will ignite in the East, leading to a Third World War—a war that will destroy the West.” As Syria’s turmoil deepens, her ominous predictions have sparked concern, with many viewing the ongoing unrest as a potential prelude to global conflict. The other part of her prophecy is more cryptic with many wondering what it could mean, “Syria will fall at the feet of the winner, but the winner will not be the one.”

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga, born Vangeliya Pandeva Surcheva in 1911 in what is now North Macedonia, was a Bulgarian mystic and herbalist. She lost her sight at age 12 during a severe storm, which she claimed gave her the ability to see the future. Baba Vanga gained a reputation for her predictions, attracting people from around the world, including prominent figures and ordinary individuals.

Some of those predictions that came true include the 9/11 attacks, the Kursk submarine disaster in 2000, severe climate changes attributed to global warming, and a potential World War III.