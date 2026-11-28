There is some kind of tech actively synching with people’s brains

There is some kind of tech actively synching with people’s brains.... first timers report it as pressure on the forehead and then external voices come in.... reports like this are coming in worldwide and is what happens to NPC’s before the full takeover.... protect yourselves with shielding and understand that this phenomenon is a real threat to each and every person out there....

https://t.me/seemorerocks/109677

If you can create technologically generated electromagnetic fields, you can infiltrate the mind of people

What we’ve got to appreciate, I would suggest, is that the simulation – our reality – is electromagnetic. It’s founded on electromagnetism. It’s a combination of magnetism and electricity.

What science calls the biofield – the body’s biofield, which I call the mind, as opposed to consciousness – is electromagnetic.

And what this means is that if you can create technologically generated electromagnetic fields, you can infiltrate the electromagnetic biofield – what I call the mind – of people.

I’ve been saying for such a long time now that the low-orbit satellites and the 5G and 6G towers to come, in towns and cities, together with the low-orbit satellites globally, are creating a technologically generated electromagnetic field to create a hive mind, where the thoughts of the population can be infiltrated through this electromagnetic connection.