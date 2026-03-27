This was pointed out by Shane Jones last year.

“Once the refinery was closed down, we worsened our vulnerability”

— Minister Shane Jones

Now, we learn something new.

In 2024 Shane Jones announced “Government will halt work on directly procuring its own 70 million litre reserve diesel stock”.

A national liability, it seems.

And here we are today

Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZX:CHI) acknowledges today’s announcement by Associate Energy Minister Hon. Shane Jones that the Government will halt work on directly procuring its own 70 million litre reserve diesel stock, as announced by the previous Government in November 2022, but will begin work on investigating further changes to the minimum fuel stockholding (MSO) regime to improve resilience.



As confirmed by Minister Jones again today, the Minimum Stockholding Obligation legislation introduced in 2023 will require fuel importers to hold 28 days’ worth of petrol, 24 days of jet fuel, and 21 days of diesel from 1 January 2025. Today’s announcement notes that the Government will also investigate other options to increase New Zealand’s diesel reserves from 21 to 28 days cover, which is equivalent to an additional 70 million litres. The Government will consult on options later this year.



Commenting, Rob Buchanan said:

“Channel is a proven operator of the largest fuel import terminal in New Zealand, with around 40% of New Zealand’s total liquid fuel demand passing through our facilities. With our significant storage capacity, we are already supporting customers with improved fuel resilience in New Zealand, and we will continue to support our customers, who own the fuel imported into Marsden Point, as they look to meet the incoming Minimum Stockholding Obligations.”



Channel’s Marsden Point facility is strategically positioned to accommodate additional storage capacity, with 400 million litres of former crude tank capacity that can be converted as it is needed. In addition, Channel’s proximity and access to Auckland, New Zealand’s largest fuel demand market, facilitates efficient turnover of fuel stocks to uphold product quality.

https://www.nzx.com/announcements/432419

Now we have this political point scoring horseshit from the Left.

The act is that generations of politicians since 1984, have sold us down the river (ALL of them) in an effort to look good and get re-elected.

The last politician to think strategically was Muldoon by setting up strategic industries. He almost bankrupted the country by doing so. The result was the neo-liberal Rogernomics reforms of 1984 leading to the disaster we have today.

Predicament meets gross mismanagement.

By now, many Kiwis are aware of the facts around the Marsden Point closure.

1. It was a decision by private shareholders, namely BP, Mobil and Z.

2. Labour did not close the refinery – it was a private decision

3. The refinery refined imported oil from the Middle East, which meant even if it was open, it would not help us in the current Iranian-Israeli and US war.

4. It was a relatively small operation and inefficient, seeing rising costs and losses. Any moves to nationalise it would see New Zealand subsidise private multinational oil companies to the tune of billions of dollars.

In 2025, Shane Jones made this point clear when he said New Zealand could not afford the refinery and the costs associated with retaining and re-opening it. At the time it was costed at $6 billion.

In recent weeks, NZ First leader Winston Peters and deputy leader Shane Jones has blanketed social media with disinformation about Marsden Point.

This is par for the course for the party, leading to RNZ and even corporate media Stuff releasing two articles effectively point out that NZF’s assertions amount to out of context disinformation.

In any case, the broader question remains why our government Coalition parties are spending so much time politiking and spreading disinformation about Marsden Point, Labour and Covid.

Isn’t there a fuel and economic crisis at hand?

And also why are NZ First throwing so many stones when they are part of a government which decided to stop NZ’s fuel reserves in 2024?

That cancellation halted the plan to store an extra 70 million litres of reserve diesel, one aspect that would be very useful now, like more EVs for example. (That market tanked after the Coalition cancelled the Clean Car Rebate combined with higher RUCs, leading to less second hand EVs and hybrids on the market and more demand on fuel)

The Beehive release from Minister Shane Jones shows that the Coalition considered diesel fuel reserves too expensive, but apparently they have no issues with blaming Labour for failing to subsidise Marsden Point oil refinery to the tune of billions, despite that it would not have helped with our fuel resilience, and would have been extremely loss making.

Instead, Marsden Point was available to economically boost storage, a viable situation had National, NZ First and ACT had the foresight to invest in diesel reserves.

They want Kiwis to focus on Marsden Point, which would not have helped us now, but want you to look away from the decisions they took that are hurting us now.

Isn’t that just so, Winston?

PS

With all the floods around NZ, wouldn’t it have been good to exercise foresight yet again, but unfortunately the right wing Coalition seem immune to that.