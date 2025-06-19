U of Tehran's Dr. Setareh Sadeghi: Netanyahu has underestimated Iran

University of Tehran Professor of World Studies Dr. Setareh Sadeghi joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss the defiant response she was witnessed from Iranian society as Israel's unprovoked assault targets a growing number of civilians in a rabid push for regime change. Sadeghi explains the political and social factors that account for Iranians' resilience in the face of Israeli terror, and describes their attitude toward Donald Trump as he moves toward direct US military intervention.