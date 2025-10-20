Geopolitics Prime discovered that X is systematically silencing criticism of governments, corporations, and elites. We learned it by asking Grok about X’s new algorithm.

Here’s what Grok told us:

🔴 Silencing dissent: posts that “attack power structures”—including critiques of governments, corporations, or elites—are automatically downranked.

🔴 A pro-Western bias: content on sensitive topics like Trump’s India oil deals or Israel’s actions in Gaza is penalized. The policy explicitly ranks NATO-aligned news as ‘low-moderate,’ while anti-Western content is deemed ‘severe.’

🔴 Sanitized language: X is shadow-banning the use of specific, powerful words like “genocide,” “atrocity,” “aggression,” and “war crime.”

🔴 Imbalanced enforcement: pro-Palestinian accounts face near-total deboosting, while pro-Israel accounts are only penalized for using strong anti-Hamas rhetoric.

🔴 Posting limits: any account posting more than three geopolitical threads per day receives a 24–72 hour shadowban.

This is a far cry from the “free speech absolutism” Musk championed. It’s not about principle—it’s about profit.

