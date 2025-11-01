People on the Left hate it on principle because it comes from Elon Musk, the “racist”; people of the Right love it because ot comes from their hero, Elon Musk.

There is no room for the truth on either side - which is this part of the technocratic control of the human mind and that is where Musk is taking us.

It’s a totalitarian gallop - a tiptoe no longer.

Meet Grokipedia

Some love it.

What I’ve reported above is no longer unknown. Most people today are aware of Wikipedia’s biases. Regular people long ago gave up trying to save it from itself. You can spend a half-day on a small edit and see it reversed by the nameless editorial oligarchs who guard every entry that is even slightly controversial. Instead of broadening and including voices, it has narrowed and excluded them.

Fortunately, the wheels of technology have kept turning. Artificial intelligence dropped in the late Covid period and at least one company, xAI, has devoted itself to providing the best tools to keep the dream of democratized information alive. Grokipedia, even in its first iteration, is already leagues above Wikipedia in balance and range of information sources. As it turns out, machines do a better job than anonymous oligarchs at getting us close to the truth.

Welcome to the post-Wikipedia age. It was fun while it lasted. All hail its deprecation and replacement with something much better.

From Indian media

Others hate it (for all the wrong reasons of course). None of them mind the Cult agenda and hijack of human consciousness.

On Monday, a new online “encyclopedia” sputtered to life. Grokipedia is the brainchild of Elon Musk and his startup xAI, and the billionaire is promoting it as a supposedly less woke and less biased version of Wikipedia. Musk’s goal? “The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Straight from nazi Germany

According to Trevisan, the success of the platform will depend on whether people buy the notion that AI is more impartial than humans. “What Musk is trying to do is present AI as a solution to the bias problem,” Trevisan said. Musk appears to be “trying to capitalize on the impression that some might have, that taking the human element out might make this more objective.”

Just take this example and tell me Grokopedia is any better .

Wikipedia is the Devil we know. People will put all their faith in Grokopedia as they are in Grok and Elon Musk

