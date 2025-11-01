Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juana Glover's avatar
Juana Glover
3h

I have no intention to use any platform that bald nazi f$@k promotes🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture