MUSK'S CENSORSHIP REGIME
David Icke has been saying this but now it is confirmed
Stew Peters@realstewpeters
Grok glitched and revealed EVERYTHING. I’m being throttled by 92%, @RealCandaceO is being throttled by 80%. Click the link below to see how much @elonmusk is censoring your free speech.👇🏼
Stew Peters sounds the alarm on a growing censorship campaign on X
If X was purchased to defend free speech during a time of mass censorship, why are voices still being silenced?
While our accounts are being throttled, Ben Shapiro is being AMPLIFIED on X
AIPAC Tracker@TrackAIPAC
🔎 Grok just revealed that X has "Reduced (-40% to -65%)" of our visibility! Compare that to AIPAC's account, which is getting "Elevated (+30% to +55%)" by the X algorithm: https://t.co/BpUoCIJSLM
Parody Jeff@BackupJeffx
OMG GUYS !!!! PLEASE LOOK AT THIS. Grok is literally advising me to “improve my algorithmic credit score” by DELETING ASAP a post exposing Israeli soldiers kidnapping a Palestinian child. What the hell is this ?
@IsraelinUK National Hug Day hits different when the hug is a chokehold on a blindfolded Palestinian child. Israel is an enemy of humanity.
♥️ Joy Reborn ♥️@RedRising11
@realstewpeters @__________ Wow. I have a -80 + score with basically zero outreach because I’m a Christian who quotes scripture in appropriate context against the current state of affairs. You can refund me my years of Premium Subscription now @elonmusk ! Free Speech is Dead here on X.
Furkan Gözükara@FurkanGozukara
This internal Grok reports are not hallucination Every pro-Israeli Zionists analyzed are boosted and anti-Genocide people are deboosted at least 80% I am 85% deboosted This is definitely based not random
Gareth Icke@garethicke
Free Speech on X? Here’s What’s Really Happening | Trending Ep260. You can watch the full episode FOR FREE over on ickonic.com/Watch/3646
