October 13, 2024

Ivermectin has proven more effective than chemotherapy, without any of the debilitating side-effects, according to world-renowned Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis who cited a major international cancer study to make his case.

Dr. Makis asserts that the study’s findings call for a profound shift in the treatment of advanced breast cancer, as the evidence shows Ivermectin could significantly outperform traditional chemotherapy.



According to Dr. Makis, the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin has shown staggering results, outperforming the widely-used chemotherapy drug Paclitaxel and destroying cancer stem cells — those responsible for metastasis and recurrence.

Dr. Makis bases his urgent plea on a 2017 study by Mexican researchers, which should have fundamentally changed breast cancer treatment. Published as “Ivermectin as an Inhibitor of Cancer Stem Cells,” the study reveals how Ivermectin annihilates breast cancer stem cells, offering new hope for patients battling advanced stages of the disease.

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are a small but powerful subpopulation of cells within a tumor. Unlike the bulk of tumor cells, CSCs possess the ability to self-renew indefinitely and are largely responsible for metastasis — the spread of cancer to other parts of the body — and recurrence after treatment.

Traditional chemotherapy treatments, like Paclitaxel, primarily target bulk tumor cells, leaving CSCs untouched and allowing the cancer to return or spread.

In 2009, researchers from MIT and Harvard discovered that another anti-parasitic drug, Salinomycin, could reduce breast cancer stem cells by more than 100-fold compared to chemotherapy.

Building on this discovery, the Mexican researchers identified Ivermectin as the molecule most closely resembling Salinomycin, after screening 1,623 compounds.

The study found that Ivermectin not only killed breast cancer stem cells but did so far more effectively than chemotherapy.

According to the researchers, “Ivermectin preferentially inhibits the viability of Cancer Stem Cell-enriched populations compared with the total cell population. The opposite pattern was observed with paclitaxel treatment.”

Key Findings:

Ivermectin outperforms chemotherapy (Paclitaxel): It targets the cancer stem cells that are resistant to traditional treatments. Ivermectin destroys Cancer Stem Cells: These stem cells are responsible for cancer treatment failure, metastasis, and recurrence, making Ivermectin a powerful tool in preventing cancer from spreading or returning. Ivermectin reduces expression of “stemness genes”: These genes are highly expressed in cancer stem cells, and downregulating them weakens the cancer’s ability to regenerate.

The study also highlights Ivermectin’s long-standing safety record, having been used to treat millions of patients with parasitic diseases like onchocerciasis. Given its established safety profile, Ivermectin is a strong candidate for repurposing in cancer therapy.

Despite these remarkable findings, Ivermectin is not widely used to treat breast cancer.

Dr. Makis suggests that the answer lies in systemic barriers within the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The potential of Ivermectin to outperform chemotherapy challenges the current cancer treatment model, which heavily relies on expensive and less effective drugs.

According to Dr. Makis and the 2017 study, Ivermectin should be given to all advanced breast cancer patients. Its ability to target and eliminate cancer stem cells could significantly reduce the risks of treatment failure, metastasis, and recurrence — offering a powerful new approach to battling this deadly disease.

So, why isn’t Ivermectin being used? As Dr. Makis says, “I think we all know the answer.”

Dr. William Makis, who has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients in his career: “I've never seen anything like this."